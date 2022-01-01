Hi,

Currently, through my various experiences, I am multidisciplinary.

I worked in differents activities such as special event management, packaging, the food-processing industry, the housing environment, and the street furniture.

My philosophy at work:

- Grow in a constant way because of the passion

- Involve myself in my profession

- Listening lead-users

- Work with all professions



My website : http://www.portfolio-jennifer-mascaro.com/



Mes compétences :

Modelisation 3D de projet

Dessin vectoriel, Plans

Traitement d’images

Gestion de projets

Benchmark

Business Models

Managment transversal