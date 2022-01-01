RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier
Hi,
Currently, through my various experiences, I am multidisciplinary.
I worked in differents activities such as special event management, packaging, the food-processing industry, the housing environment, and the street furniture.
My philosophy at work:
- Grow in a constant way because of the passion
- Involve myself in my profession
- Listening lead-users
- Work with all professions
My website : http://www.portfolio-jennifer-mascaro.com/
Mes compétences :
Modelisation 3D de projet
Dessin vectoriel, Plans
Traitement d’images
Gestion de projets
Benchmark
Business Models
Managment transversal