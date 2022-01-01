Menu

Jennifer MASCARO

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier

En résumé

Hi,
Currently, through my various experiences, I am multidisciplinary.
I worked in differents activities such as special event management, packaging, the food-processing industry, the housing environment, and the street furniture.
My philosophy at work:
- Grow in a constant way because of the passion
- Involve myself in my profession
- Listening lead-users
- Work with all professions

My website : http://www.portfolio-jennifer-mascaro.com/

Mes compétences :
Modelisation 3D de projet
Dessin vectoriel, Plans
Traitement d’images
Gestion de projets
Benchmark
Business Models
Managment transversal

Entreprises

  • Ministère de l'Education nationale - Professeur Arts Appliqués

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Duo Display - Chef de Projet Coordinateur innovation

    Lansargues 2014 - 2014 - Cahier des charges
    - Planning
    - Déploiement d'outils marketing
    - Présentation projet
    - Coordinateur pluridisciplinaire
    - Acteur du changement

  • Duo Display - Designer Evénementiel

    Lansargues 2014 - 2014 - Étude de projet
    - Création, Rendu 3D
    - Présentation de projet
    - Tarification, devis
    - Suivi client

  • SETMA EUROPE - Chef de produit innovation

    2013 - 2014 1ère mission : Lancement d’une gamme de produits « Crystal SPA » : Adaptation de la stratégie commerciale, sourcing, création de l'image de marque, logo, documents commerciaux, site web, stands. Organisation d’évènements, animations commerciales.
    2ème mission : Management transversal : Projet d'innovation « Spa Loft » : Gestion de projet (gantt), CDC, benchmark, business model, analyse de la concurrence, des réseaux de distribution. Études de marges et ajustement de tarification.
    Autres : Création collaborative de catalogues produits « Watermatic » diffusés en interne et à l’export.

  • Frédéric Cadet - Designer global/ infographiste

    2011 - 2011 Création de publicités (Magazine Bio lineaires), PLV, stands, packagings (Agroalimentaire : Belledonne)

  • Thibault Desombre - Designer/Mobilier

    2009 - 2009 Création de mobilier pour collectivité : chaise d’hôtel, lampe de bureau

Formations

  • Arts Et Métiers Paristech

    Bouc Bel Air 2012 - 2013 Mastère spécialisé

    Mastère spécialisé Management Stratégique du Changement par l'Innovation - - Être opérationnel, développer de nouveaux produits dans le but de développer l'activité de l'entreprise.
    - Mettre en place de manière transversale une démarche permanente et efficace d'innovation
    - Prendre en charge dans leur globalité des projets innovants de conception de produits et services nouveaux.
    - Manag

  • Pôle MAAD (Marseille)

    Marseille 2010 - 2012 Créateur, concepteur industriel

    Arts Appliqués, Design - Mention Bien

Réseau