Jennifer OLMI

AXA CS Sydney
- Account Manager
2011 - maintenant
- Management and development of a dedicated portfolio of business including:
Analysing performance at portfolio level by designated KPI
Identifying positive and adverse trends to determine if action is required
Recommending necessary action to achieve portfolio profit tarets
- Evaluation and assessment of new and existing clients
- Negotiation, calculation and provision of terms and conditions to brokers or clients
- Acting as liaison between brokers, clients and internal stakeholders
- Analysing industry developments in Australia to identify opportunities of growth
- Assistance in the Management with monthly reviews, meetings, conferences and reports
- Supporting the operations and the development of the Australian branch
Sudamerys Argentina
- Strategy and Business Development Manager
2010 - 2010
- Development of plans to increase profitability in new and existing African markets
- Improvement of sales and profit developing sourcing and quality management strategies
- Identification and resolution of issues in the Logistic department
- Identifying and tracking new opportunities for development
- Implementation of strong relationship with international partners
R&R Global Partners and Engineering USA
- Junior Strategy Consultant
2009 - 2009
- Consulted with clients to define needs
- Conducted organizational diagnosis
- Conducted market researches and benchmarking operations
- Elaboration of strategic business plans and budgets
- Coordinated and implemented marketing objectives
Perfect Way Development Limited CHINA
- Export Manager
2008 - 2008
- Played key role in company reorganization: assisted in the setting up of a new export department
- Identified potential clients and developed data bases on business information
- Execution of commercial contracts
- Managed suppliers and customers accounts
- Handled negotiations with international partners
Carrefour Global Sourcing Asia CHINA
- Junior Merchandiser
2006 - 2007
- Established a network with different vendors in China
- Acted as liaison between Chinese suppliers and international buyers
- Follow up and processing of orders
- Checking of quality and schedule of production