Jennifer OLMI

SYDNEY

Entreprises

  • AXA CS Sydney - Account Manager

    2011 - maintenant - Management and development of a dedicated portfolio of business including:
    Analysing performance at portfolio level by designated KPI
    Identifying positive and adverse trends to determine if action is required
    Recommending necessary action to achieve portfolio profit tarets
    - Evaluation and assessment of new and existing clients
    - Negotiation, calculation and provision of terms and conditions to brokers or clients
    - Acting as liaison between brokers, clients and internal stakeholders
    - Analysing industry developments in Australia to identify opportunities of growth
    - Assistance in the Management with monthly reviews, meetings, conferences and reports
    - Supporting the operations and the development of the Australian branch

  • Sudamerys Argentina - Strategy and Business Development Manager

    2010 - 2010 - Development of plans to increase profitability in new and existing African markets
    - Improvement of sales and profit developing sourcing and quality management strategies
    - Identification and resolution of issues in the Logistic department
    - Identifying and tracking new opportunities for development
    - Implementation of strong relationship with international partners

  • R&R Global Partners and Engineering USA - Junior Strategy Consultant

    2009 - 2009 - Consulted with clients to define needs
    - Conducted organizational diagnosis
    - Conducted market researches and benchmarking operations
    - Elaboration of strategic business plans and budgets
    - Coordinated and implemented marketing objectives

  • Perfect Way Development Limited CHINA - Export Manager

    2008 - 2008 - Played key role in company reorganization: assisted in the setting up of a new export department
    - Identified potential clients and developed data bases on business information
    - Execution of commercial contracts
    - Managed suppliers and customers accounts
    - Handled negotiations with international partners

  • Carrefour Global Sourcing Asia CHINA - Junior Merchandiser

    2006 - 2007 - Established a network with different vendors in China
    - Acted as liaison between Chinese suppliers and international buyers
    - Follow up and processing of orders
    - Checking of quality and schedule of production

Formations

  • ISAFI Institut Supérieur D'Affaires Et Finances Internationales (Marseille)

    Marseille 2008 - 2010 MASTER

    Master's degree in International business majoring in Business Engineering and International Project Management

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée

    Marseille 2007 - 2008 BACHELORS DEGREE

    Strategy and Business Development and International Trade

  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2006 - 2007 Mandarin Diploma

  • Lycée Marcel Pagnol BTS NRC (Marseille)

    Marseille 2004 - 2006 BTS

    Marketing, negotiation and Customer Relationship Management.

