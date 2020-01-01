Jeremie UTHURALT

Mes compétences :
Automation
Troubleshooting
Maintenance
Commissioning
Dessin industriel
Microsoft Excel
Amélioration de process
Amélioration de la productivité
Génie mécanique
Génie électrique
Entreprises
Fives Pillard
- R & D Commissioning engineer
Marseille2008 - maintenantJanuary 2008 – Present (8 years 2 months)Marseille Area, France
Fives Pillard, Marseilles, France, leading engineers & suppliers of combustion solution
Commissionner: mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, automation troubleshooting and fine-tuning for burners equipment.
R&D : prototype burners development and combustion fine-tuning from the bench test to the field.
Fields : power plant, refinery, chemical plant, district heating, cement plant...
Area : south east Asia, south America, Mexico, Middle East, Europe…
imprimerie ips
- Project engineer
2006 - 2007IPS, Chateaurenard, France newspaper printing plant
Project manager : Erection of new rotary press in a new edifice supervision, subcontractor’s co working activities management.
Excel sheet expert: Elaboration of all sorts of excel sheets for many purpose : production teams efficiency benchmarking, pricing tools for commercial dept, many excel tools for specific rotary press fields.
Martinet
- Ingénieur maintenance, amélioration, travaux neufs
Martinet SAS, Saint quentin Fallavier, France, food industry, ready made salads producer.
Maintenance: Improvement of the preventive and curative maintenance plan for the whole plant equipments based on Solusmao software. Troubleshooting with maintenance teams.
Improvement: food processing equipment modification and improvements, new production lines commissioning, new machines design and fabrication, electrical cabinet design and wiring, Omron PLC programming.
Commissioning: Upgrading of a whole production site, erection of a new complete production line. Definition of the project specifications, design and erection of the line coping with the defined budget. Commissioning and fine tuning of the line.