Jeremie UTHURALT

Marseille

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automation
Troubleshooting
Maintenance
Commissioning
Dessin industriel
Microsoft Excel
Amélioration de process
Amélioration de la productivité
Génie mécanique
Génie électrique

Entreprises

  • Fives Pillard - R & D Commissioning engineer

    Marseille 2008 - maintenant January 2008 – Present (8 years 2 months)Marseille Area, France
    Fives Pillard, Marseilles, France, leading engineers & suppliers of combustion solution

    Commissionner: mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, automation troubleshooting and fine-tuning for burners equipment.
    R&D : prototype burners development and combustion fine-tuning from the bench test to the field.
    Fields : power plant, refinery, chemical plant, district heating, cement plant...
    Area : south east Asia, south America, Mexico, Middle East, Europe…

  • imprimerie ips - Project engineer

    2006 - 2007 IPS, Chateaurenard, France newspaper printing plant
    Project manager : Erection of new rotary press in a new edifice supervision, subcontractor’s co working activities management.
    Excel sheet expert: Elaboration of all sorts of excel sheets for many purpose : production teams efficiency benchmarking, pricing tools for commercial dept, many excel tools for specific rotary press fields.

  • Martinet - Ingénieur maintenance, amélioration, travaux neufs

    Saint-Quentin-Fallavier 2003 - 2005 Maintenance / Improvement / Commissioning Engineer

    Martinet SAS, Saint quentin Fallavier, France, food industry, ready made salads producer.

    Maintenance: Improvement of the preventive and curative maintenance plan for the whole plant equipments based on Solusmao software. Troubleshooting with maintenance teams.
    Improvement: food processing equipment modification and improvements, new production lines commissioning, new machines design and fabrication, electrical cabinet design and wiring, Omron PLC programming.
    Commissioning: Upgrading of a whole production site, erection of a new complete production line. Definition of the project specifications, design and erection of the line coping with the defined budget. Commissioning and fine tuning of the line.

Formations

Réseau