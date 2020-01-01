Jérémy DESVAGES

-
MooglePost
- CEO / CTO
2016 - maintenant
Transactional and Marketing email service
- Built using open-source software/ libraries
- Delivers 500.000+ emails every week
- High-availability and stability
- Public API + officially supported library available via composer: https://packagist.org/packages/mooglepost/mooglepost-api-php-client
Tasks:
- Software design/ conception (architecture, core features, communication/ interactions between the different parts, API)
- Proof of concept, feasibility, determining tech/ frameworks to use for the project
- Development of the front-end (web interface to manage accounts, email templates/ lists, associated sending domains, activity feed, statistics, settings)
- Development of the back-end (email rendering and processing, communication with SMTPs+monitoring, FBLs from email companies/ ISPs, setting up databases and caching)
- Setting up the hosting infrastructure (web servers, databases, pool of SMTPs, networking)
- Integration of Let’s Encrypt to generate SSL/TLS certificates for the pool of SMTPs on-the-fly
- Usage of SPF/ DKIM/ DMARC for the entire SMTP pool, to comply with emailing requirements/ best practices and avoid forged senders/ emails
- Software testing and release, validation of the different steps from conception to production, using CI/CD, Docker images, and PHPUnit
- Maintenance, bug fixes, monitoring and reporting
Technical environment:
- OS: Debian Buster
- LAMP: Apache 2.4, MariaDB 10.3, PHP 7.3
- Caching: Memcached, Redis
- Frameworks: Symfony, Twig, Bootstrap, jQuery, Turbolinks
- VCS: Git, GitLab + GitHub
- DevOps: GitLab CI/CD + Docker
- Testing: PHPUnit, GCT container-structure-test
-
Dalenys
- Senior Programmer Team Lead
Saint-Gilles
2012 - 2017
* Team manager and Tech/ Dev lead of an advertising platform
* Technical and Development lead on project
- Responsible for the entire software development chain; from conception, design and proof of concept, to programming, testing and bug fixing
- Ensured the live/ production environment was operational 24/7, with high availability and scalability (millions of hits per day), downtime being unacceptable
- Managed the technical team assigned to the project (programmers, UI/UX designers, testers). Assigned workload, coordinate weekly meetings and roadmaps, responsible to ensure delivery of features/ releases on time and within budget
Tasks:
- Massive redesign of the (deprecated) project/ software architecture
- Major software/ core upgrade from PHP4 to PHP 5.6 (Q4 2014) and PHP 7+ (Q1 2016) to counter a technical debt accumulated over 8 years
- Major database upgrade from MySQL 5.0 to MariaDB 10.1 (Q2 2015)
- Major server OS upgrade from Debian Woody to Jessie (Q2 2015)
- Switch from obsolete FTP storage-to-production, to Git+DevOps, with dev/ staging/ production environments
- Massive software/ infrastructure rework to use load-balancing with multiple (6) front-end servers (running NGINX) to deliver static content, and multiple (8) PHP-FPM back-end servers
- Clustering of the main, single MySQL server into a pool of MariaDB instances, with 1 master and 2 slaves + load-balancing
- Integration/ implementation of various open-source tools and libraries, to replace self-made and/or unmaintained components
- Management of developers/ programmers, UI/UX designers and testers assigned to the project
- Peer/ code review and QA testing
- Roadmap for new features and bug fixes
- Usage of consistent coding style and PSRs across the project/ team
- Direct link with upper management and marketing to plan future software features/releases and discuss/submit feasibility reports
- Technical meetings and calls with external partners/ companies
Technical environment:
- OS: Debian, Ubuntu
- LAMP: Apache 2.4, MySQL 5.0+, MariaDB 10.1+, PHP 4 then 7+, Varnish, Memcached, Redis
- Infrastructure: Puppet, Supervisord, Docker
- VCS: Subversion, Git
https://www.dalenys.com
-
Dragonea
- CEO / CTO
2009 - maintenant
Web-based game with Dragons!
- Using open-source software/libraries
- 65.000+ users
- Hosted by Phyrexia.org
Technical environment:
- OS: Debian Buster
- LAMP: Apache 2.4, MariaDB 10.3, PHP 7.3
- Caching: Memcached
- Frameworks: Smarty, jQuery
- VCS: Git, GitLab
- DevOps: GitLab CI/CD + Docker
- Testing: PHPUnit, GCT container-structure-test
https://dragonea.com
-
Phyrexia.org
- CEO / CTO
2007 - maintenant
Web hosting company
- Providing web/ email/ database hosting to end-users, companies and organisations
- Bare metal and cloud-based infrastructure using Docker
- Internal tools, including GitLab + CI/CD, CDN, Debian/Ubuntu .deb repository and Docker images registry
- Monitoring, Support, Consulting
Tasks:
- Software design/ conception (architecture & infrastructure)
- Proof of concept, feasibility, determining tech/ dependencies/ frameworks to use
- Development of the front-end (web interface to manage hosted domains, websites, email boxes/ redirections, databases and FTP accounts)
- Development of the back-end (automatic creation and management of: DNS zones, web server vhosts, SQL databases and associated users, email boxes and redirections, Let’s Encrypt certificates, FTP accounts)
- Setting up the hosting infrastructure (web servers, databases, networking, redundancy, caching, load-balancing)
- Software testing and release, validation of the different steps from conception to production, using CI/CD, Docker images, and PHPUnit
- Maintenance, bug fixes
Phyrexia.org is also the hosting service used by all my personal projects, and provides hosting for individuals, companies and organisations
Parts of the project/ infrastructure are now open-source on GitHub (Docker images, PHP libraries)
Technical environment:
- OS: Debian Buster
- LAMP: Apache 2.4, MariaDB 10.3, PHP 7.3
- Caching: Memcached, Redis
- Frameworks: Symfony, Twig, Bootstrap, jQuery
- VCS: Git, GitLab
- DevOps: GitLab CI/CD + Docker
- Testing: PHPUnit, GCT container-structure-test
Source: https://github.com/jejem
-
SheepIt Renderfarm
- Technology Consultant
2007 - maintenant
* Consulting on technical aspects of the project
- Hosting/infrastructure
- Cloud-based hosting and SaaS/PaaS
- Web environment and frameworks
* Technical environment:
- OS: Debian Buster
- LAMP: Apache 2.4, MariaDB 10.1+, PHP 7.0+
- VCS: Git, GitLab+GitHub
- DevOps: GitLab CI/CD + Docker
- Testing: PHPUnit, GCT container-structure-test
https://www.sheepit-renderfarm.com
-
Ulteo
- Software Developer
2007 - 2011
* Developer/maintainer of the company's website
* Core programmer of the Open Virtual Desktop (OVD) project
* Designer and Lead developer of the “SessionManager" part in OVD, which:
- Managed all the other servers in an OVD installation (desktop/ applications servers, file servers, users/ groups/ ACLs, authentification, integration with LDAP/ActiveDirectory, SSO)
* Designer and Lead developer of the "WebClient" part in OVD, which:
- Provided a web-based client to access virtual/ remote desktops and applications, using HTML/JavaScript and a Java applet (+ RDP)
* QA & scalability testing
Tasks:
- Responsible for the conception, design, development and testing of two core components of the Open Virtual Desktop project (Session Manager & Web Client) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ulteo_Open_Virtual_Desktop
- Developer & maintainer of the company’s website (products & services, pricing, contacts, support and press releases)
- System/ Server administration of the company’s servers infrastructure
- Created and ran QA testing sets, and validation of software QA for releases
- Created and ran software scalability testing sets using AWS (Linux+Windows instances)
- Authored bilingual technical documentation (French & English)
- Weekly meetings to plan roadmap, decide and prioritize features and future functionality, prepare releases, complete release documentation
- Volunteered to provide sustenance for teammates on late coding nights to increase efficiency and maintain deadlines
Technical environment:
- OS: Ubuntu Server, Debian, SLES, RHEL
- LAMP: Apache 2, MySQL, PHP 5
- VCS: Subversion
- Virtualisation: VirtualBox, VMware, Xen, KVM
Source: https://github.com/ulteo/ovd