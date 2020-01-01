Menu

Jérémy DESVAGES

LONDRES

En résumé

Senior PHP/Web Developer with 15+ years of experience, including 6+ years as a Team/Tech Lead.
Skillset also includes Net/SysAdmin, DevOps and CI/CD.

https://github.com/jejem

Entreprises

  • MooglePost - CEO / CTO

    2016 - maintenant Transactional and Marketing email service
    - Built using open-source software/ libraries
    - Delivers 500.000+ emails every week
    - High-availability and stability
    - Public API + officially supported library available via composer: https://packagist.org/packages/mooglepost/mooglepost-api-php-client

    Tasks:
    - Software design/ conception (architecture, core features, communication/ interactions between the different parts, API)
    - Proof of concept, feasibility, determining tech/ frameworks to use for the project
    - Development of the front-end (web interface to manage accounts, email templates/ lists, associated sending domains, activity feed, statistics, settings)
    - Development of the back-end (email rendering and processing, communication with SMTPs+monitoring, FBLs from email companies/ ISPs, setting up databases and caching)
    - Setting up the hosting infrastructure (web servers, databases, pool of SMTPs, networking)
    - Integration of Let’s Encrypt to generate SSL/TLS certificates for the pool of SMTPs on-the-fly
    - Usage of SPF/ DKIM/ DMARC for the entire SMTP pool, to comply with emailing requirements/ best practices and avoid forged senders/ emails
    - Software testing and release, validation of the different steps from conception to production, using CI/CD, Docker images, and PHPUnit
    - Maintenance, bug fixes, monitoring and reporting

    Technical environment:
    - OS: Debian Buster
    - LAMP: Apache 2.4, MariaDB 10.3, PHP 7.3
    - Caching: Memcached, Redis
    - Frameworks: Symfony, Twig, Bootstrap, jQuery, Turbolinks
    - VCS: Git, GitLab + GitHub
    - DevOps: GitLab CI/CD + Docker
    - Testing: PHPUnit, GCT container-structure-test

  • Dalenys - Senior Programmer Team Lead

    Saint-Gilles 2012 - 2017 * Team manager and Tech/ Dev lead of an advertising platform
    * Technical and Development lead on project
    - Responsible for the entire software development chain; from conception, design and proof of concept, to programming, testing and bug fixing
    - Ensured the live/ production environment was operational 24/7, with high availability and scalability (millions of hits per day), downtime being unacceptable
    - Managed the technical team assigned to the project (programmers, UI/UX designers, testers). Assigned workload, coordinate weekly meetings and roadmaps, responsible to ensure delivery of features/ releases on time and within budget

    Tasks:
    - Massive redesign of the (deprecated) project/ software architecture
    - Major software/ core upgrade from PHP4 to PHP 5.6 (Q4 2014) and PHP 7+ (Q1 2016) to counter a technical debt accumulated over 8 years
    - Major database upgrade from MySQL 5.0 to MariaDB 10.1 (Q2 2015)
    - Major server OS upgrade from Debian Woody to Jessie (Q2 2015)
    - Switch from obsolete FTP storage-to-production, to Git+DevOps, with dev/ staging/ production environments
    - Massive software/ infrastructure rework to use load-balancing with multiple (6) front-end servers (running NGINX) to deliver static content, and multiple (8) PHP-FPM back-end servers
    - Clustering of the main, single MySQL server into a pool of MariaDB instances, with 1 master and 2 slaves + load-balancing
    - Integration/ implementation of various open-source tools and libraries, to replace self-made and/or unmaintained components
    - Management of developers/ programmers, UI/UX designers and testers assigned to the project
    - Peer/ code review and QA testing
    - Roadmap for new features and bug fixes
    - Usage of consistent coding style and PSRs across the project/ team
    - Direct link with upper management and marketing to plan future software features/releases and discuss/submit feasibility reports
    - Technical meetings and calls with external partners/ companies

    Technical environment:
    - OS: Debian, Ubuntu
    - LAMP: Apache 2.4, MySQL 5.0+, MariaDB 10.1+, PHP 4 then 7+, Varnish, Memcached, Redis
    - Infrastructure: Puppet, Supervisord, Docker
    - VCS: Subversion, Git

    https://www.dalenys.com

  • Dragonea - CEO / CTO

    2009 - maintenant Web-based game with Dragons!
    - Using open-source software/libraries
    - 65.000+ users
    - Hosted by Phyrexia.org

    Technical environment:
    - OS: Debian Buster
    - LAMP: Apache 2.4, MariaDB 10.3, PHP 7.3
    - Caching: Memcached
    - Frameworks: Smarty, jQuery
    - VCS: Git, GitLab
    - DevOps: GitLab CI/CD + Docker
    - Testing: PHPUnit, GCT container-structure-test

    https://dragonea.com

  • Phyrexia.org - CEO / CTO

    2007 - maintenant Web hosting company
    - Providing web/ email/ database hosting to end-users, companies and organisations
    - Bare metal and cloud-based infrastructure using Docker
    - Internal tools, including GitLab + CI/CD, CDN, Debian/Ubuntu .deb repository and Docker images registry
    - Monitoring, Support, Consulting

    Tasks:
    - Software design/ conception (architecture & infrastructure)
    - Proof of concept, feasibility, determining tech/ dependencies/ frameworks to use
    - Development of the front-end (web interface to manage hosted domains, websites, email boxes/ redirections, databases and FTP accounts)
    - Development of the back-end (automatic creation and management of: DNS zones, web server vhosts, SQL databases and associated users, email boxes and redirections, Let’s Encrypt certificates, FTP accounts)

    - Setting up the hosting infrastructure (web servers, databases, networking, redundancy, caching, load-balancing)
    - Software testing and release, validation of the different steps from conception to production, using CI/CD, Docker images, and PHPUnit
    - Maintenance, bug fixes
    Phyrexia.org is also the hosting service used by all my personal projects, and provides hosting for individuals, companies and organisations
    Parts of the project/ infrastructure are now open-source on GitHub (Docker images, PHP libraries)

    Technical environment:
    - OS: Debian Buster
    - LAMP: Apache 2.4, MariaDB 10.3, PHP 7.3
    - Caching: Memcached, Redis
    - Frameworks: Symfony, Twig, Bootstrap, jQuery
    - VCS: Git, GitLab
    - DevOps: GitLab CI/CD + Docker
    - Testing: PHPUnit, GCT container-structure-test

    Source: https://github.com/jejem

  • SheepIt Renderfarm - Technology Consultant

    2007 - maintenant * Consulting on technical aspects of the project
    - Hosting/infrastructure
    - Cloud-based hosting and SaaS/PaaS
    - Web environment and frameworks

    * Technical environment:
    - OS: Debian Buster
    - LAMP: Apache 2.4, MariaDB 10.1+, PHP 7.0+
    - VCS: Git, GitLab+GitHub
    - DevOps: GitLab CI/CD + Docker
    - Testing: PHPUnit, GCT container-structure-test

    https://www.sheepit-renderfarm.com

  • Ulteo - Software Developer

    2007 - 2011 * Developer/maintainer of the company's website
    * Core programmer of the Open Virtual Desktop (OVD) project
    * Designer and Lead developer of the “SessionManager" part in OVD, which:
    - Managed all the other servers in an OVD installation (desktop/ applications servers, file servers, users/ groups/ ACLs, authentification, integration with LDAP/ActiveDirectory, SSO)
    * Designer and Lead developer of the "WebClient" part in OVD, which:
    - Provided a web-based client to access virtual/ remote desktops and applications, using HTML/JavaScript and a Java applet (+ RDP)
    * QA & scalability testing

    Tasks:
    - Responsible for the conception, design, development and testing of two core components of the Open Virtual Desktop project (Session Manager & Web Client) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ulteo_Open_Virtual_Desktop
    - Developer & maintainer of the company’s website (products & services, pricing, contacts, support and press releases)
    - System/ Server administration of the company’s servers infrastructure
    - Created and ran QA testing sets, and validation of software QA for releases
    - Created and ran software scalability testing sets using AWS (Linux+Windows instances)
    - Authored bilingual technical documentation (French & English)
    - Weekly meetings to plan roadmap, decide and prioritize features and future functionality, prepare releases, complete release documentation
    - Volunteered to provide sustenance for teammates on late coding nights to increase efficiency and maintain deadlines

    Technical environment:
    - OS: Ubuntu Server, Debian, SLES, RHEL
    - LAMP: Apache 2, MySQL, PHP 5
    - VCS: Subversion
    - Virtualisation: VirtualBox, VMware, Xen, KVM

    Source: https://github.com/ulteo/ovd

