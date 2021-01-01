Menu

Jeremy JUSTIN

  • Chargé de marketing et communication (bénévolat)
  • RD AUTO 34
  • Chargé de marketing et communication (bénévolat)

Pignan

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RD AUTO 34 - Chargé de marketing et communication (bénévolat)

    Communication | Pignan (34570) 2020 - maintenant

  • Escapegame.lol - Chargé de marketing et communication (alternance)

    Communication | Montpellier (34000) 2020 - 2020

  • Peugeot GGB Sète - Conseiller de livraison et Responsable du Parc Essai (alternance)

    Commercial | Sète (34200) 2018 - 2020

Formations

  • Groupe Alternance Montpellier

    Montpellier (34000) 2021 - maintenant Bachelor Marketing et Stratégie de Promotion (en cours de formation)

  • Groupe Alternance Montpellier

    Montpellier (34000) 2018 - 2020 BTS Management des Unités Commerciales

  • Manukau Institute of Technology

    Auckland, Nouvelle Zélande 2015 - 2016 Certificat d'anglais universitaire de niveau 3

  • Lycée Du Grand Noumea

    Dumbea 2012 - 2014 Baccalauréat technologique STMG (Option Informatique)

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel