Jeremy JUSTIN

Entreprises
-
RD AUTO 34
- Chargé de marketing et communication (bénévolat)
Communication | Pignan (34570)
2020 - maintenant
-
Escapegame.lol
- Chargé de marketing et communication (alternance)
Communication | Montpellier (34000)
2020 - 2020
-
Peugeot GGB Sète
- Conseiller de livraison et Responsable du Parc Essai (alternance)
Commercial | Sète (34200)
2018 - 2020
Formations
-
Groupe Alternance Montpellier
Montpellier (34000)
2021 - maintenant
Bachelor Marketing et Stratégie de Promotion (en cours de formation)
-
Groupe Alternance Montpellier
Montpellier (34000)
2018 - 2020
BTS Management des Unités Commerciales
-
Manukau Institute of Technology
Auckland, Nouvelle Zélande
2015 - 2016
Certificat d'anglais universitaire de niveau 3
-
Dumbea
2012 - 2014
Baccalauréat technologique STMG (Option Informatique)
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel