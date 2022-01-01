Retail
Jérôme BEAUFILS
Jérôme BEAUFILS
Cergy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SPIE Cloud Services
- Directeur Général Adjoint
Cergy
2016 - maintenant
VeePee
- Directeur Général Adjoint
Saint-Denis
2002 - 2016
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amancio VENTUZELO
Antonio RODRIGUEZ-MOTA
Christophe TERNYNCK
Hugues MARTIN
Laurent DAUDENTHUN
Manuel HUYNH
Olivier CONSTANT
Sébastien DENICHOUX
Thierry TEISSIER
Virna PREVITALI
