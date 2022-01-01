Menu

Jérôme BEAUFILS

Cergy

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SPIE Cloud Services - Directeur Général Adjoint

    Cergy 2016 - maintenant

  • VeePee - Directeur Général Adjoint

    Saint-Denis 2002 - 2016

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :