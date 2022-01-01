Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Jerome CALMELS
Jerome CALMELS
Golfech
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EDF Energy
- Chargé d'Affaires
Golfech (82400)
2015 - maintenant
CSI - COFELY ENDEL (GDF/Suez)
- Dessinateur
Auvillar (82340)
2007 - 2015
Golf Country Club Cannes-Mougins
- Responsable Mécanique Agricole
Mougins (06250)
2002 - 2004
Formations
Lycée Polyvalent Décazeville
Decazeville
1992 - 1994
BTS Chaudronnerie et tuyauterie Industrielle
Bergamote BONNEAULT
David PORTIER
Julie GAYRAUD
Nourredine ECHTIOUI
Olivier DELUZET
Patrick BLAN
Stéphane CALMELS
