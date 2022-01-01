Menu

Jerome CALMELS

Golfech

  • EDF Energy - Chargé d'Affaires

    Golfech (82400) 2015 - maintenant

  • CSI - COFELY ENDEL (GDF/Suez) - Dessinateur

    Auvillar (82340) 2007 - 2015

  • Golf Country Club Cannes-Mougins - Responsable Mécanique Agricole

    Mougins (06250) 2002 - 2004

