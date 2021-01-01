Jerome CORONA

Project leader, project management

Electronic

EE system

Automotive

Motor control

System Engineer

Hardware / Software

FMEDA, FMEA, safety design ISO 26262

BiCMOS

signal analysis

responsible for Electronic Design tool selection

remote troubleshooting

integrated circuits

failure analysis

development of electronic devices and sensors

alternator regulator Schematic analysis

Spice

Semiconductors

Quality management

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft DOS

Microcontrollers

Matlab

Linux

Integrated Circuit

ISO/TS16949

FPGA

DSP

Canapés

CANoe

C++

C Programming Language

Assembler

Air Conditioning

ASIC