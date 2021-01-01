Jerome CORONA

Project leader, project management
Electronic
EE system
Automotive
Motor control
System Engineer
Hardware / Software
FMEDA, FMEA, safety design ISO 26262
BiCMOS
signal analysis
responsible for Electronic Design tool selection
remote troubleshooting
integrated circuits
failure analysis
development of electronic devices and sensors
alternator regulator Schematic analysis
Spice
Semiconductors
Quality management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Microcontrollers
Matlab
Linux
Integrated Circuit
ISO/TS16949
FPGA
DSP
Canapés
CANoe
C++
C Programming Language
Assembler
Air Conditioning
ASIC