Jerome CORONA

CHAPONNAY

En résumé

Project leader, project management
Electronic
EE system
Automotive
Motor control
System Engineer
Hardware / Software
FMEDA, FMEA, safety design ISO 26262
BiCMOS
signal analysis
responsible for Electronic Design tool selection
remote troubleshooting
integrated circuits
failure analysis
development of electronic devices and sensors
alternator regulator Schematic analysis
Spice
Semiconductors
Quality management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Microcontrollers
Matlab
Linux
Integrated Circuit
ISO/TS16949
FPGA
DSP
Canapés
CANoe
C++
C Programming Language
Assembler
Air Conditioning
ASIC

Entreprises

  • MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC AUTOMOTIVE EUROPE - System R&D Engineer

    2012 - maintenant Develop & Validate Electronic circuit prototype for Electric Power Steering application
    Evaluate or specify new components, Design electronic circuit, work with IC supplier,
    printed circuit layout design, follow-up PCB manufacturing and assembly, Perform tests,
    Write reports, Prepare basic Software
    Regular report and discussion with Japan R&D design team and supplier.

    Responsible of the laboratory (Manage tools, components, Hardware skills ...).
    TS 16949 responsible (Quality management system, reports)

  • MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC AUTOMOTIVE EUROPE - Electric Power Steering - Project Engineer

    2009 - 2012 Managing contact between Japan R&D center and European customers. On site Customer
    Project and Technical support (Review of documents, planning, compliance chart, D-FMEA,
    FMEDA, Test in Laboratory, Test on Vehicle, ... )

  • ELECTRICFIL AUTOMOTIVE - Electronic Application Engineer

    2004 - 2009 Sensor Department: main interface between project managers and suppliers of integrated
    circuits (specifying ASIC, ASSP), technical expert on development of electronic devices and
    sensors (working with project managers, lab staff...), definition of validation plan for
    product functionality, failure analysis. Preparation and presentation of technical
    documents to customers, teaching internal trainings, printed circuit layout, electronic
    simulations (responsible for Electronic Design tool selection & setup in the company)

  • MOTOROLA - Designer (Internship)

    Gif sur Yvette 2003 - 2003 Industrial training placement:
    - Semiconductor for the
    Working in the design team of power integrated circuits in BiCMOS 0,8µm technology for
    automotive application: SMARTMOS electronic switch and alternator regulator
    Schematic analysis, signal analysis, optimisation, validation, tests and measurements in
    laboratory

  • KARDOL - Network supervisor

    SAINT CYR AU MONT D'OR 2001 - 2002 Computer and Network ----- 13 months
    New products test, network supervisor, preparation of technical documents, technical
    contacts with suppliers, remote troubleshooting and external troubleshooting with
    customers

Formations

