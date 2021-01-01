Jerome DEBRAY

Zoomcar.fr

================================================================

Responsable de projet, développeur, product owner, etc...





CCM Benchmark Group, développeur web

================================================================

PHP, JavaScript (jQuery, Backbone, ...), mobile first conception, ...





Ouest-France multimédia, Chantepie(Rennes) (depuis octobre 2011)

================================================================

Responsable de projet

Lead Developpeur

PHP, Zend, jQuery, CSS, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript

Scrum, XP





SII, Rennes (septembre 2011 - septembre 2008)

================================================================

Lead Developpeur pour projet Ouest France Multimédia

Zend, Propel, PHP



Chef de projet 2424actu Orange Labs,

Développeur en web Technologies, PHP, Javascript (jQuery), CSS,

POC HTML5 CSS3





ENENSYS Technologies (2006 - 2008)

================================================================

Support Marketing au niveau Design et analyse/programmation

- responsable des outils internes

- Webmaster du siteArray

- Webmaster du siteArray

- reponsable du logiciel de gestion Commercial OpenSource (PHP, MySQL, FLEX, AIR, AJAX)

- Compétences en WEB 2.0 (AJAX, FLEX, AIR)

- Multimedia Marketing (FLASH CS3)

- Expert PHP, CSS, Flex

- client / serveur (mySQL)



WebDesigner / Designer

- Charte graphique

- communication : publicité

- infographiste sur solutions DTTV, TV mobile, solutions produits,...

- visuel site web

- Expert Photoshop

- Illustrator



Support R&D

- Design GUI

- license Management



Mes compétences :

Web designer

Multimedia

Webdesigner

Web 2.0

JQuery

Css3

Marketing

Javascript

Webmaster

Développement web

Web analytics

HTML 5

Apache

Adobe Photoshop

Lead management

Création de site web

Big Data

SEO

Node.js

Google tag manager

Google analytics

Google Search Appliance

AngularJS

PHP

UX

lead developpement

Nginx

Mobile first developpement

Backbone

Silex micro framework

Postgres