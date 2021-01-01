Menu

Jerome DEBRAY

RENNES

En résumé

Zoomcar.fr
================================================================
Responsable de projet, développeur, product owner, etc...


CCM Benchmark Group, développeur web
================================================================
PHP, JavaScript (jQuery, Backbone, ...), mobile first conception, ...


Ouest-France multimédia, Chantepie(Rennes) (depuis octobre 2011)
================================================================
Responsable de projet
Lead Developpeur
PHP, Zend, jQuery, CSS, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript
Scrum, XP


SII, Rennes (septembre 2011 - septembre 2008)
================================================================
Lead Developpeur pour projet Ouest France Multimédia
Zend, Propel, PHP

Chef de projet 2424actu Orange Labs,
Développeur en web Technologies, PHP, Javascript (jQuery), CSS,
POC HTML5 CSS3


ENENSYS Technologies (2006 - 2008)
================================================================
Support Marketing au niveau Design et analyse/programmation
- responsable des outils internes
- Webmaster du siteArray
- reponsable du logiciel de gestion Commercial OpenSource (PHP, MySQL, FLEX, AIR, AJAX)
- Compétences en WEB 2.0 (AJAX, FLEX, AIR)
- Multimedia Marketing (FLASH CS3)
- Expert PHP, CSS, Flex
- client / serveur (mySQL)

WebDesigner / Designer
- Charte graphique
- communication : publicité
- infographiste sur solutions DTTV, TV mobile, solutions produits,...
- visuel site web
- Expert Photoshop
- Illustrator

Support R&D
- Design GUI
- license Management

Mes compétences :
Web designer
Multimedia
Webdesigner
Web 2.0
JQuery
Css3
Marketing
Javascript
Webmaster
Développement web
Web analytics
HTML 5
Apache
Adobe Photoshop
Lead management
Création de site web
Big Data
SEO
Node.js
Google tag manager
Google analytics
Google Search Appliance
AngularJS
PHP
UX
lead developpement
Nginx
Mobile first developpement
Backbone
Silex micro framework
Postgres

Entreprises

  • Ouestfrance multimédia - Responsable de projet

    2016 - maintenant

  • CCM Benchmark Group - Développeur web

    Paris (75000) 2014 - 2016 BO journaldunet linternaute journaldesfemmes

  • Ouest-France Multimédia - Responsable de projet

    2011 - 2014

  • SII - Engeneer in web technologies

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2008 - 2011 - Projet A&A Ouest France Multimédia
    - Design Pages jaunes
    - Projet Orange Labs : 2424actu => http://www.2424actu.fr/
    - SFR
    - MMA
    - Chiffrage, appel d'offre
    - Poc HTML5/CSS3

  • ENENSYS technologies - WebDesigner/Master, Analyste programmeur Client Serveur, web 2.0

    RENNES 2006 - 2008

Formations

  • Lycée Saint Sauveur

    Redon 2000 - 2002 BTS Informatique de gestion option developpeur d'applications

Réseau