Jerome DEBRAY

Zoomcar.fr
Responsable de projet, développeur, product owner, etc...
CCM Benchmark Group, développeur web
PHP, JavaScript (jQuery, Backbone, ...), mobile first conception, ...
Ouest-France multimédia, Chantepie(Rennes) (depuis octobre 2011)
Responsable de projet
Lead Developpeur
PHP, Zend, jQuery, CSS, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript
Scrum, XP
SII, Rennes (septembre 2011 - septembre 2008)
Lead Developpeur pour projet Ouest France Multimédia
Zend, Propel, PHP
Chef de projet 2424actu Orange Labs,
Développeur en web Technologies, PHP, Javascript (jQuery), CSS,
POC HTML5 CSS3
ENENSYS Technologies (2006 - 2008)
Support Marketing au niveau Design et analyse/programmation
- responsable des outils internes
- Webmaster du siteArray
- reponsable du logiciel de gestion Commercial OpenSource (PHP, MySQL, FLEX, AIR, AJAX)
- Compétences en WEB 2.0 (AJAX, FLEX, AIR)
- Multimedia Marketing (FLASH CS3)
- Expert PHP, CSS, Flex
- client / serveur (mySQL)
WebDesigner / Designer
- Charte graphique
- communication : publicité
- infographiste sur solutions DTTV, TV mobile, solutions produits,...
- visuel site web
- Expert Photoshop
- Illustrator
Support R&D
- Design GUI
- license Management
Mes compétences :
Web designer
Multimedia
Webdesigner
Web 2.0
JQuery
Css3
Marketing
Javascript
Webmaster
Développement web
Web analytics
HTML 5
Apache
Adobe Photoshop
Lead management
Création de site web
Big Data
SEO
Node.js
Google tag manager
Google analytics
Google Search Appliance
AngularJS
PHP
UX
lead developpement
Nginx
Mobile first developpement
Backbone
Silex micro framework
Postgres