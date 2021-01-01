Menu

Jérôme FALLOU

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ISA
MBA
Meta4
Ressources humaines
Saas
SIRH

Entreprises

  • Meta4 - Directeur du Pôle Clients

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2012 - maintenant

  • Meta4 - Directeur du Pôle Projets

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2009 - 2012

  • Meta4 - Directeur de projets SIRH

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2008

  • Meta4 - Chef de projet SIRH

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2001 - 2004

  • ALLIANZ - Responsable Service Etudes SIRH - Service paie

    Puteaux 1993 - 2000

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC (Dublin, Irlande) - Consultant Organisation

    1991 - 1993

  • THALES - Ingénieur de développement

    Courbevoie 1990 - 1991

Formations

  • HEC (Jouy En Josas)

    Jouy En Josas 2000 - 2001 MBA HEC

  • Grenoble INP Ensimag

    Grenoble 1986 - 1990 Informatique

Réseau