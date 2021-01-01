Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jérôme FALLOU
Ajouter
Jérôme FALLOU
Asnières-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
ISA
MBA
Meta4
Ressources humaines
Saas
SIRH
Entreprises
Meta4
- Directeur du Pôle Clients
Asnières-sur-Seine
2012 - maintenant
Meta4
- Directeur du Pôle Projets
Asnières-sur-Seine
2009 - 2012
Meta4
- Directeur de projets SIRH
Asnières-sur-Seine
2005 - 2008
Meta4
- Chef de projet SIRH
Asnières-sur-Seine
2001 - 2004
ALLIANZ
- Responsable Service Etudes SIRH - Service paie
Puteaux
1993 - 2000
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC (Dublin, Irlande)
- Consultant Organisation
1991 - 1993
THALES
- Ingénieur de développement
Courbevoie
1990 - 1991
Formations
HEC (Jouy En Josas)
Jouy En Josas
2000 - 2001
MBA HEC
Grenoble INP Ensimag
Grenoble
1986 - 1990
Informatique
Réseau
Alexis DESFRICHES DORIA
Anka ZAION-CICOVSKI
Christine DE JULIEN
Franck BAUDOUIN
Garry JEANVILLE
Jean-Jacques LECREUX
Laurent TIBI
Loïc GOASDUFF
Marie GARAIX
Pierre QUISEFIT