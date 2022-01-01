Menu

Jérôme LAISNE

PARIS

En résumé

Sales and Business development, in IT services, software and hardware.
Proven track of record, solution finder and focused on the value for the client.
IT, security, telecom, service, cloud, infrastructure as a service IAS - PAAS, outsourcing, virtualization, storage, datacenter, IPBX, networking,


prospection et développement commercial, B to B (Privé et Secteur Public).
vente de solutions complexes, hardware, software et prestations.
secteur : informatique et telecom : VAR, intégrateur, SSII,
clients : grands comptes, ETI, secteur public (Ministères...)

Mes compétences :
Vente complexe
Infrastructures informatiques
VENTE B to B
Virtualisation
Firewall
PRA
Infogérance
Informatique
PCA
Bases de données
SSII
Linux
Microsoft
SLA
Stockage
Telecom
COBIT ITIL CMMI
SAN
Switch
Cloud

Entreprises

  • - HEWLETT PACKARD France | HP - Ingénieur d'affaires grands comptes

    2014 - maintenant responsable de comptes CAC40, mid market et secteur Public pour la partie HP networking (solutions réseaux, filaires et wifi).

  • AURANEXT - Ingénieur Commercial senior

    CLICHY 2003 - 2014 Ingénieur Commercial Intégration et Services :
    .
    4 principaux métiers sont :
    - L’informatique :
    o Le maintien en conditions opérationnelles, assistance, expertise
    o Les projets d’intégration
    - La téléphonie d’entreprise (ipbx, autocom…)
    - Opérateur Télécom (liens internet voix/datas, interconnexions VPN, sécurité firewall, hébergement…)
    - Les solutions d’impression
    - le financement


    Auparavant,Ingénieur Commercial, Query Informatique, distributeur de logiciels Mainframe, Mini , PC à une clientèle de grands comptes et de PME. Interlocuteurs : responsables et équipes informatiques, services achat. Durée 1 an
    Partenaire MICROSOFT GOLD, HP prefered Partner.

Formations

  • Lycée Louis Bascan

    Rambouillet maintenant

  • Manchester Business School (Manchester)

    Manchester 2001 - 2002 Post graduate in international business with foreign languages

  • Ecole Supérieure De Vente

    St Germain En Laye 1999 - 2001

  • Lycée Raspail (Paris)

    Paris 1997 - 1999 BTS TECHNICO-COMMERCIAL génie électrique et mécanique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :