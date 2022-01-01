Jérôme LAISNE

Sales and Business development, in IT services, software and hardware.
Proven track of record, solution finder and focused on the value for the client.
IT, security, telecom, service, cloud, infrastructure as a service IAS - PAAS, outsourcing, virtualization, storage, datacenter, IPBX, networking,
prospection et développement commercial, B to B (Privé et Secteur Public).
vente de solutions complexes, hardware, software et prestations.
secteur : informatique et telecom : VAR, intégrateur, SSII,
clients : grands comptes, ETI, secteur public (Ministères...)
Mes compétences :
Vente complexe
Infrastructures informatiques
VENTE B to B
Virtualisation
Firewall
PRA
Infogérance
Informatique
PCA
Bases de données
SSII
Linux
Microsoft
SLA
Stockage
Telecom
COBIT ITIL CMMI
SAN
Switch
Cloud