Jessica LANG

Compétences en chimie analytique :
- Analyse par GC-MS, GC-FID, spectrométrie d’absorption moléculaire, potentiométrie ; notions d’HPLC
- Logiciels : LIMS, logiciels Agilent MassHunter et Chemstation, OTTOlabo, Pack Office

Compétences en chimie organique :
- Synthèse multi-étapes de molécules organiques, synthèse assistée par micro-ondes ; développement de méthodologie de synthèse ; suivi réactionnel par CCM et HPLC ; purification par chromatographie sur gel de silice, distillation, recristallisation ; caractérisation par spectroscopies IR, UV, RMN, exploitation de spectres de MS
- Logiciels : ChemDraw, ChemSketch, MarvinSketch, ePro, NMRnotebook, SciFinder Scholar, Pack Office

Mes compétences :
Recherche
Synthèse organique
Chimie
Chimie organique

Entreprises

  • Centre d'Analyses et de Recherches (CAR) - Technicienne chimiste

    2015 - maintenant - Analyse des micropolluants minéraux par spectrométrie d'absorption moléculaire (04 à 09/2015)
    - Analyse des composés organiques volatils par GC-MS et GC-FID (09 à 01/2016)
    - Analyse des micropolluants organiques par GC-MS (03 à 07/2016)
    - Maintenance d'appareils GC-MS

  • ENovalys - Opératrice de saisie en chimie organique

    2012 - 2014 Constitution d'une base de données de réactions chimiques dans le cahier de laboratoire électronique ePro

  • Laboratoire d'Innovation Thérapeutique - Assistante ingénieur

    2011 - 2012 CDD (3 mois)
    Synthèse de petits peptides sur support solide

  • Laboratoire de Chimie et Biochimie des Microorganismes - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2011 Stage de recherche (6 mois)
    Synthèse des D-Glycéraldéhyde 3-phosphate et L-Glycéraldéhyde 3-phosphate comme substrats de la 1-désoxy-D-xylulose 5-phosphate synthase

  • Laboratoire de Chimie Organique Synthétique - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 Stage d'initiation à la recherche (3 mois)
    Synthèse d’un oméga-cétoester acétylénique et étude de la réaction de carbométallation intramoléculaire sur ce composé via un complexe de titane de basse valence

  • Laboratoire d'Innovation Thérapeutique - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Stage de technicienne chimiste (2 1/2 mois)
    Synthèse de benzodiazépinones via des réactions de couplage pallado-catalysé

  • Laboratoire de Pharmacochimie de la Communication Cellulaire - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 Stage de technicienne chimiste (2 1/2 mois)
    Synthèse d'une chimiothèque focalisée d'analogues pipéridiniques

