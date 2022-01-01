Jessica LANG

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg
Compétences en chimie analytique :
- Analyse par GC-MS, GC-FID, spectrométrie d’absorption moléculaire, potentiométrie ; notions d’HPLC
- Logiciels : LIMS, logiciels Agilent MassHunter et Chemstation, OTTOlabo, Pack Office
Compétences en chimie organique :
- Synthèse multi-étapes de molécules organiques, synthèse assistée par micro-ondes ; développement de méthodologie de synthèse ; suivi réactionnel par CCM et HPLC ; purification par chromatographie sur gel de silice, distillation, recristallisation ; caractérisation par spectroscopies IR, UV, RMN, exploitation de spectres de MS
- Logiciels : ChemDraw, ChemSketch, MarvinSketch, ePro, NMRnotebook, SciFinder Scholar, Pack Office
Mes compétences :
Recherche
Synthèse organique
Chimie
Chimie organique