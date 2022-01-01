Jessica OBRUN

Sanofi
- Marketing Project Manager CHC for the French Overseas Territories (FOT) - Apprenticeship
Paris
2014 - 2014
•Contributed to establishing the marketing strategy for Consumer Health Care products in the FOT: defined the highlights for strategic products, proposed media plans tailored to each territory, etc.
•Implemented the media plans: wrote media briefs for the media agency, managed the production of press advertising by the advertising agency as well as the regulatory validation process, liaised with the advertising sales agency by forwarding necessary files
•Implemented the trade plan: negotiated the quantities of promotional materials allocated to the FOT, created an allocation tool, followed up on the regular shipment of promotional materials, explained the offers to the sales team, managed pharmacists’ repayments in relation to specific operations, etc.
•Contributed to a distribution partnership project for a range of pediatric products: organized meetings, wrote meeting reports, conducted a market analysis, helped fix the products prices, established sales forecasts, selected the promotional materials, worked with a cross functional team
•Actively participated in the annual sales seminar: contributed to the organization, suggested entertainments for the gala evening, proposed to implement a merchandising training for the sales team, created the marketing campaign slides and presented them to the sales team, hosted the gala evening
•Supported the sales team on a daily basis, wrote a newsletter for the sales team