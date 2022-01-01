Jessica OHANA

Netco Sports
- Mobile Designer
2013 - 2015
Netco Sports provides leading mobile solutions and products for the world of Sport.
Imagine rich, immersive apps at the intersection of the social, mobile, and TV worlds
Strategic mobile Consulting, including business plan & advertising sales, European-leading publisher of mobile Apps, Second Screen expert. We work with:
SPORTS MEDIA COMPANIES
Sportfive,Lagardère Unlimited,ASO, IMG Sports Entertainment media, Infront, HBS.
FEDERATION & OFFICIAL LEAGUE
LFP Ligue de Football Professionnel, LNR Ligue National de Rugby, FFA Fédération Française d'Athlétisme, UNSS, Fédération Française de Boxe, FFME, FFESSM.
WORLD WIDE EVENTS
FIA World Endurance Championship, 24 H Le Mans, Dakar, Marathon de Paris, Vendée Globe, UEFA Euro 2012, CAF Coupe d'Afrique des Nations, FIFA World Cup 2014.
MEDIA & TV
Canal +, ESPN UK, UOL BRAZIL, RTL, FRANCE TELEVISIONS, EUROSPORT.
OPERATOR & MOBILE
Saudi Telecom, IO BRAZIL , Samsung, Blackberry, Nokia.
SPONSOR
Omega, Longines, Babolat, Tissot, BNP, Nike, Pepsi, Sport 2000, Groupama Volco Race.
FOOTBALL CLUB FRANCE
Paris Saint Germain, AS Monaco, FC Bastia, AC Ajaccio, Évian Thonon Gaillard F.C...
FOOTBALL CLUB WORLDWILDE
Manchester United, Club Atlético Boca Juniors, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, BV 09 Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense Football Club, Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, Fluminense Football Club, Sport Club Internacional de Porto Alegre, Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas, Santos Futebol Clube, Hambourg SV, Athletic Bilbao, Ittihad FC Djeddah, Al Nassr Football Club, Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht..