Jessica OHANA

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Photoshop / Illustrator / Indesign / Dreamwea
Sharepoint
Office
Graphisme et illustration

Entreprises

  • AXANCE - UX designer

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Free-lance - Direction artistique - UX Design

    2015 - maintenant Gestion de projet, UX design et création d’applications mobiles, de sites web, logos & plaquettes

  • Netco Sports - Mobile Designer

    2013 - 2015 Netco Sports provides leading mobile solutions and products for the world of Sport.
    Imagine rich, immersive apps at the intersection of the social, mobile, and TV worlds
    Strategic mobile Consulting, including business plan & advertising sales, European-leading publisher of mobile Apps, Second Screen expert. We work with:

    SPORTS MEDIA COMPANIES
    Sportfive,Lagardère Unlimited,ASO, IMG Sports Entertainment media, Infront, HBS.

    FEDERATION & OFFICIAL LEAGUE
    LFP Ligue de Football Professionnel, LNR Ligue National de Rugby, FFA Fédération Française d'Athlétisme, UNSS, Fédération Française de Boxe, FFME, FFESSM.

    WORLD WIDE EVENTS
    FIA World Endurance Championship, 24 H Le Mans, Dakar, Marathon de Paris, Vendée Globe, UEFA Euro 2012, CAF Coupe d'Afrique des Nations, FIFA World Cup 2014.

    MEDIA & TV
    Canal +, ESPN UK, UOL BRAZIL, RTL, FRANCE TELEVISIONS, EUROSPORT.

    OPERATOR & MOBILE
    Saudi Telecom, IO BRAZIL , Samsung, Blackberry, Nokia.

    SPONSOR
    Omega, Longines, Babolat, Tissot, BNP, Nike, Pepsi, Sport 2000, Groupama Volco Race.

    FOOTBALL CLUB FRANCE
    Paris Saint Germain, AS Monaco, FC Bastia, AC Ajaccio, Évian Thonon Gaillard F.C...

    FOOTBALL CLUB WORLDWILDE
    Manchester United, Club Atlético Boca Juniors, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, BV 09 Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense Football Club, Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, Fluminense Football Club, Sport Club Internacional de Porto Alegre, Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas, Santos Futebol Clube, Hambourg SV, Athletic Bilbao, Ittihad FC Djeddah, Al Nassr Football Club, Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht..

  • GDF Suez - Webmaster

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2013

  • Com'Objet - Graphiste

    2011 - 2012

  • METRO Cash & Carry France - Graphiste

    Nanterre 2010 - 2011 Réalisation de bannières publicitaires et de communications diverses pour le site e-commerce METRO.fr

Formations

