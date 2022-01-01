Menu

Jessica PHAN-VAN-HO

Maisons-Alfort

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ANSES - Junior scientific evaluator

    Maisons-Alfort 2016 - maintenant Regulated Products Assessment Department (Direction de l'Evaluation des Produits Réglementés or DEPR)
    Pesticide Residues and Food Safety Unit (Unité Résidu et Sécurité des Aliments or URSA)

  • Anses - End-of-course internship at Regulated products assessment Department - Pesticides (DEPR)

    Maisons-Alfort 2015 - 2015 Regulated products assessment Department - Pesticides (Direction de l'Evaluation des Produits Réglementés or DEPR)
    Environment and Ecotoxicology Unit - Environment section

    Subject : Participation in the french version of the risk assessment tool HardSPEC, used to estimate Surface water and Groundwater exposure to pesticides, after spraying herbicides on railway tracks.
    This work comes within a request of the French Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. So, I was member of a working group (composed of ANSES, SNCF and private sector firms).

    - Legislative rules concerning pesticides in surface- and groundwater (for non-agricultural areas)
    - Inventory of active substances and herbicides used in railway tracks
    - Identification of pathways of contamination
    - Meteorological data analysis (rainfall)
    - Solutions for the demanding railways field
    - Hydro-geological and Geological basic data analysis : Crank model studies for example
    - Modelling and predicting
    - Microsoft Word, PowerPoint & Excel

  • Institut de Biologie des Plantes (UMR8618) - Laboratory internship

    2014 - 2014 Subject : Role of Aspartate oxidase in Arabidopsis thaliana immune reponse to the pathogenic bacterium Pseudomonas syringae.

    PCR, Northern blot, bacteria culture and growth, inoculations on Arabidopsis mutants, stomatal conductance and photosynthesis etc.

  • LABCATAL - Administrative agent (Regulatory Affairs Assistant)

    2010 - 2010 Regulatory affairs : file classification, preparation of administrative documents for ANSM (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé), renewals of marketing authorisations, product histories...

    Under the responsability of the Regulatory Affairs Manager (Head pharmacist).

  • LABCATAL - Administrative agent (Regulatory Affairs Assistant)

    2009 - 2009 Regulatory affairs : file classification, preparation of administrative documents for ANSM (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé), renewals of marketing authorisations, product histories...

    Under the responsability of the Regulatory Affairs Manager (Head pharmacist).

Formations

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Orsay 2013 - 2015 Master 2 Professionnel en Innovation Qualité Productions Végétales (IQPV)

    Master 2 Professionnel avec :
    - une partie entrepreneuriat : Marketing Stratégique et Communication, Veille Technologique et Concurrentielle, Management, Création d'Entreprise
    - une partie scientifique : Homologation des Spécialités phytopharmaceutiques, Développement Durable, Santé des Plantes, Génomique Fonctionnelle et Biotechnologie

  • Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie

    Paris 2009 - 2013

Réseau