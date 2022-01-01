Jessica PHAN-VAN-HO

-
ANSES
- Junior scientific evaluator
Maisons-Alfort
2016 - maintenant
Regulated Products Assessment Department (Direction de l'Evaluation des Produits Réglementés or DEPR)
Pesticide Residues and Food Safety Unit (Unité Résidu et Sécurité des Aliments or URSA)
-
Anses
- End-of-course internship at Regulated products assessment Department - Pesticides (DEPR)
Maisons-Alfort
2015 - 2015
Regulated products assessment Department - Pesticides (Direction de l'Evaluation des Produits Réglementés or DEPR)
Environment and Ecotoxicology Unit - Environment section
Subject : Participation in the french version of the risk assessment tool HardSPEC, used to estimate Surface water and Groundwater exposure to pesticides, after spraying herbicides on railway tracks.
This work comes within a request of the French Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. So, I was member of a working group (composed of ANSES, SNCF and private sector firms).
- Legislative rules concerning pesticides in surface- and groundwater (for non-agricultural areas)
- Inventory of active substances and herbicides used in railway tracks
- Identification of pathways of contamination
- Meteorological data analysis (rainfall)
- Solutions for the demanding railways field
- Hydro-geological and Geological basic data analysis : Crank model studies for example
- Modelling and predicting
- Microsoft Word, PowerPoint & Excel
-
Institut de Biologie des Plantes (UMR8618)
- Laboratory internship
2014 - 2014
Subject : Role of Aspartate oxidase in Arabidopsis thaliana immune reponse to the pathogenic bacterium Pseudomonas syringae.
PCR, Northern blot, bacteria culture and growth, inoculations on Arabidopsis mutants, stomatal conductance and photosynthesis etc.
-
LABCATAL
- Administrative agent (Regulatory Affairs Assistant)
2010 - 2010
Regulatory affairs : file classification, preparation of administrative documents for ANSM (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé), renewals of marketing authorisations, product histories...
Under the responsability of the Regulatory Affairs Manager (Head pharmacist).
-
LABCATAL
- Administrative agent (Regulatory Affairs Assistant)
2009 - 2009
Regulatory affairs : file classification, preparation of administrative documents for ANSM (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé), renewals of marketing authorisations, product histories...
Under the responsability of the Regulatory Affairs Manager (Head pharmacist).