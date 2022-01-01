Menu

Jessica REDING

Evry Cedex

Entreprises

  • MAN Camions et Bus SAS, Groupe Volkswagen - Chargée de Projets Événementiels

    Evry Cedex 2016 - 2017

  • Association GloFish - Trésorière

    2016 - maintenant

  • Technopol - Techno Parade - Assistante d'Administration et de production

    2016 - 2016

  • Tremplin Play It Indie - Chargée de Communication

    2016 - 2016

  • Éditions Jean Claude Lattès - Le Masque - Assistante Marketing - Community Manager

    2015 - 2016

Formations

  • IESA

    Paris 2015 - 2017 Mastère Communication et Financement de Projets Culturels

  • Université Evry Val D'Essonne

    Evry 2012 - 2014 Licence Droit, Economie, Gestion mention Administration Economique et Sociale

