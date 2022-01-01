Retail
Jessica REDING
Jessica REDING
Evry Cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
MAN Camions et Bus SAS, Groupe Volkswagen
- Chargée de Projets Événementiels
Evry Cedex
2016 - 2017
Association GloFish
- Trésorière
2016 - maintenant
Technopol - Techno Parade
- Assistante d'Administration et de production
2016 - 2016
Tremplin Play It Indie
- Chargée de Communication
2016 - 2016
Éditions Jean Claude Lattès - Le Masque
- Assistante Marketing - Community Manager
2015 - 2016
Formations
IESA
Paris
2015 - 2017
Mastère Communication et Financement de Projets Culturels
Université Evry Val D'Essonne
Evry
2012 - 2014
Licence Droit, Economie, Gestion mention Administration Economique et Sociale
Réseau
Kévin GIRARD
Segolene OSADNIK