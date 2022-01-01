Retail
Jessica RUGA
Jessica RUGA
METZ Cedex 01
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BATIGERE
- Responsable d'Agence
METZ Cedex 01
2018 - maintenant
Agence d'Hagondange
BATIGERE SAREL
- Chargée de Gestion Locative
METZ Cedex 01
2016 - 2017
Batigère
- Chargée de Clientèle
METZ Cedex 01
2001 - maintenant
Formations
CCI Formation
Metz
2001 - 2003
Réseau
Marc BARREAU
Nicolas RUGA
Raymond KNEPPER
Sarah DEGLI