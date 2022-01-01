Jessica SOLSE

After four years working as a PR Account Executive in Hopscotch Paris (communication agency specialised in Public Relations and Digital communication) mainly for Microsoft France, I am now looking for a new experience at Hong Kong as a Communication and PR Manager.



I have expert knowledge within IT, business and lifestyle communication and expertise in:



• Strategic recommendations to drive creative campaigns.

• Client relationships.

• Writing production (communication platform, press releases, press kits, newsletters, reports, etc.).

• Digital communication.

• Event organisation.

• Reputation management.



Curious and passionate, I love to work on innovative communication approaches regarding new trends and new media.



Mes compétences :

Management

Marketing

PR

Social Media

Digital communication

Event Organisation