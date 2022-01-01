Menu

Jessica SOLSE

Paris

En résumé

After four years working as a PR Account Executive in Hopscotch Paris (communication agency specialised in Public Relations and Digital communication) mainly for Microsoft France, I am now looking for a new experience at Hong Kong as a Communication and PR Manager.

I have expert knowledge within IT, business and lifestyle communication and expertise in:

• Strategic recommendations to drive creative campaigns.
• Client relationships.
• Writing production (communication platform, press releases, press kits, newsletters, reports, etc.).
• Digital communication.
• Event organisation.
• Reputation management.

Curious and passionate, I love to work on innovative communication approaches regarding new trends and new media.

Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
PR
Social Media
Digital communication
Event Organisation

Entreprises

  • HOPSCOTCH - PR Account Executive

    Paris 2011 - 2015 Specialised in PR and Digital Communication:
    - Conception and implementation of PR campaigns for Microsoft France. I was specifically managing the following brands : Windows, Surface, Office, Bing, MSN and Microsoft Advertising.
    - In charge of the PR strategy and implementation for the HUB Institute in France.
    - In charge of the marketing of Hopscotch agency

  • HOPSCOTCH - PR Intern

    Paris 2011 - 2011 PR campaigns and event organisation for Colgate-Palmolive and the French jeweller MATY.

  • GREEN Conseil - Project Communication Coordinator (internship)

    PARIS 2010 - 2010

  • Directgestion - Freelance Journalist

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Writing daily online articles about global and French real estate news.

  • Directgestion - Web journalist (internship)

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Writing daily online articles about global and french real estate news.

Formations

  • The Hague University Of Applied Sciences (The Hague)

    The Hague 2008 - 2009 Erasmus Program

  • Institut Études Politiques (IEP) De Lille / Sciences Po Lille (Lille)

    Lille 2006 - 2011 Master 2 of Public Communication

Réseau