Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Jessica VASSE
Jessica VASSE
Nanterre
En résumé
Entreprises
Axa assurances
- Assistante commerciale
Nanterre
maintenant
BNP Paribas
- Stagiaire
Paris
2004 - 2006
Crédit Mutuel
- Chargé d'accueil (guichet)
Strasbourg
2002 - 2004
Durant les vacances scolaires
Formations
Ecole De Commerce Et De Management
Belfort
2006 - 2008
Lycée Notre Dame Des Anges
Belfort
2004 - 2006
Institution Sainte Marie
Belfort
1996 - 2004
Réseau
Afef CROUILLER
Arnaud BOUILLARD
Bô HONG
Claude BOHOUSSOU
Jean-Claude SAUZEAT
Laurent DROUARD
Olivier Bernard Nicolas BRUNARD
Patrick BENOIT