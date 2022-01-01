Retail
Jessica VINCENOT
Jessica VINCENOT
MONTREUIL
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Codepi
- Chargée De Clientele
2013 - maintenant
Gestion des appels clients, suivi des dossiers
Tropico
- Vendeuse responsable
2010 - 2013
Guyapi
- Assistante import export stagiaire
2010 - 2010
Food valley trading
- Assistante import export stagiaire
2009 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Frederic Chopin
Nancy
2008 - 2010
commerce international
Lycée Raymond Poincaré (Bar Le Duc)
Bar Le Duc
2004 - 2007
baccalauréat littéraire
Adiscos FORMATIONS
Amélie DA SILVA
Charlène GERALDES
Pauline ALIX
Dyneff SAS (Montpellier)
Priscille GOTHIÉ