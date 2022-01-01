Menu

Jessica VINCENOT

MONTREUIL

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montreuil

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Codepi - Chargée De Clientele

    2013 - maintenant Gestion des appels clients, suivi des dossiers

  • Tropico - Vendeuse responsable

    2010 - 2013

  • Guyapi - Assistante import export stagiaire

    2010 - 2010

  • Food valley trading - Assistante import export stagiaire

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Lycée Frederic Chopin

    Nancy 2008 - 2010 commerce international

  • Lycée Raymond Poincaré (Bar Le Duc)

    Bar Le Duc 2004 - 2007 baccalauréat littéraire

Réseau