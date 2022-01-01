Menu

Jessika WATTEL

CANNES

En résumé

Je propose mes compétences en tant que maquilleuse professionnelle pour différents domaines.
La beauté, mode, shooting photo, effect spéciaux cinéma et TV, maquillage théâtre et body-painting.
Je suis mobile et parle anglais.

I propose my skills as a professional make-up.
Beauty, fashion, shooting photo, special effects for cinema and TV, make-up theater and body-painting.
I am available and i speak English.


Mes compétences :
Maquilleuse professionnelle
Conseil en relooking
Maquillage mode photo et defilé
maquillage cinéma et fx niveau1

Entreprises

  • Théâtre - Maquilleuse

    2014 - maintenant - 2014 « Le Cabaret des Hommes Perdus » metteur en scène Nicolas Desnoues
    Fréjus, Cannes.

  • Marco polo - Chef de rang

    2012 - 2012

  • zv-production - Maquilleuse

    2012 - maintenant TOURNAGES/ Pub/Cinéma
    - 2014 Spot Publicitaire « La Petite Mariée » ZV Production,Carros
    - 2014 Spot Publicitaire « The Skull » ZV Production, Carros
    - 2012 Court-métrage « Le Baisé » Esra, Nice

  • Evenementiel paca - Maquilleuse

    2012 - 2014 EVENEMENTIEL
    - 2014 Maquillage Halloween, restaurant, club « the View » Juan les Pins
    - 2014 Body-painting pour présentation de l’agence Dierickx Event’s Mandelieu
    - 2014 Maquilleuse Events « les Galeries la Fayette » pendant Cannes shopping Festival
    - 2014 Maquilleuse Beauté « Eros Guliani Coiffure » Cannes
    - 2014 Animation Enfant « La Compagnie des Rêves » Nice
    - 2013 Maquilleuse Beauté « Full Start Shooting » Nice
    - 2013 Face-painting « Carnaval de Nice » SARL France Festivals

  • Bel vu - Barmaid

    2010 - 2011 a passer plus d'un ans au Canada Montréal

Formations

  • Make Up Forever (Cannes)

    Cannes 2012 - 2013 Maquillage Professionnel - maquillage beauté, mode photo et défilé,
    maquillage cinémas, vieillissement, et fx niveau 1

