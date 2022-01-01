Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessy COUBRONNE
Ajouter
Jessy COUBRONNE
Narbonne
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Narbonne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Narbonne accessoires
- Télé conseillère
Narbonne
maintenant
Formations
ITIC (Paris)
Paris
2008 - 2009
ingenie commerciale
Commerce B to B
Lycée Jean Lurcat Acc
Perpignan
2000 - 2002
commerce
Réseau
Anne FERNANDEZ
Christelle BLATRIX-FOURLEIGNIE
Julien EPAUD
Mathieu SOLANO
Sandra SARDA