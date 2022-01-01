Menu

Jessy COUBRONNE

Narbonne

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Narbonne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Narbonne accessoires - Télé conseillère

    Narbonne maintenant

Formations

  • ITIC (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2009 ingenie commerciale

    Commerce B to B

  • Lycée Jean Lurcat Acc

    Perpignan 2000 - 2002 commerce

Réseau