Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessy MICAULT
Ajouter
Jessy MICAULT
MONTJEAN SUR LOIRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Mecanique
Pneumatique
Electricitè
Entreprises
mg-tech
- Technicien
2013 - maintenant
Dispac
- Responsable sav et atelier
2010 - 2013
Dispac
- Technicien installation et sav machine spéciale
2004 - 2010
ITEC
- Monteur cableur de tableaux electrique
Saint-Sylvain-d'Anjou
2003 - 2004
GENDARMERIE
- Appeller du contigent
Paris
2000 - 2001
Formations
AFPA
Angers
2001 - 2002
BTS
IMIS ESTHUA ESTHUA (Angers)
Angers
1997 - 1999
DEUST
Lycée Chevrollier
Angers
1993 - 1997
baccalaureat
Réseau
Arnaud BOUTIN
Bruno LEVEQUE
Dominique MOLVOT
Eric MARTIN
Grégory DUTREUIL
Jean Marie PORTIER
Laurent KOENIG
Lionel BOUYSSOU
Manuel SUTEAU
Vincent LECOINTRE