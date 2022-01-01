Jessy RAPELLIN

-
Pani-France
- Chef de Quai Responsable Logistique
2016 - maintenant
-
Bangkok Hospital Samui
- International Insurance Coordinator & translator
2012 - 2014
* Receiving and opening the patient record. ;
* Verification of the medical report and communicate with insurance companies to obtain approval. ;
* Follow up with insurance providers to carry through all the requirements of the contract to assure ;
* Obtain and follow up to obtain payment guarantees. ;
* Validation and closing files and send the original documents to the finance department. ;
* Translator (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese).
-
Restaurant Odjo do Agua
- Restaurant Manager
2011 - 2012
* Coordination and supervision of all activities of the restaurant.Responsible for the financial management and the definition of tariffs in the facility.Recruitment and also responsible for organizing the work of the staff. ;
* Implemented under the authority of the owner of the establishment, and the chef in the preparation of dishes listed on the menu and prices displayed according to the annual budget. ;
* Organization of work schedules of staff (8 Server 6 cook), Human Resource Management. ;
* Checking the quality of care and customer satisfaction.
-
Groupe Ponticelli Frères
- Manager
Émerainville
2010 - 2011
Angola (Luanda): Manager Personal Logistic for PONTICELLI / PORTUMO ANGOLA.French company of lifting equipment, piping industrial and mechanical.
* Personal logistic : From Arrival in Angola to Departure from Angola (Offshore & onshore personnel)
* Planning of the staff : Management of working time and holidays ;
* Accommodation follow up : Ponticelli Guest house occupation ;
* In charge of chopper booking : Project Kizomba A & Kizomba B (Exxon) ;
* In charge of Visas services : Elaboration of process for Angolan Oil Ministry (MINPET) & Angolan Immigration (SME) / Work visas formalities for all expatriate (Offshore & onshore personnel) ;
-
Getma / AMT
- Manager
2007 - 2010
Angola (Luanda): Travel Department Manager for GETMA ANGOLA (Acting as ship agent & logistic company for specialised vessels, offshore handler for oil platforms)
80 people's Team management and Key account coordinator for PRIDE, SCHLUMBERGER, SONATIDE, AGERCY, TECNHIP, MAERSK OIL ... etc.
* Organisation of personal movements: Coordination with foreign/ local agents and partners.
This service is linked to ships agency and offshore support and entails:
* Meet and Greet
* Travel arrangements
* Visas procedures
* Work permits
* Local Transportation
* Hotel accommodations ;
* Purchasing
* Medical assistance
* Flight booking
* Car/bus hires
* Administration and Invoicing follow-up of all travel operations
-
-
Samui Resort
- Resort Owner
2004 - 2006
* Planning of the project - Resort creation & Construction with local contractor
* General Manager of the resort -(10 Houses, 1 swimming pool and 1 restaurant with high standing).
Team management, negotiations with partners, pricing and control of costs, customer service.
-
-
Phone Story
- Managing Partner of 3 mobile stores
2001 - 2003
: Managing Partner of 3 mobile stores and internet subscriptions.
* Team Management of 3 salesmen - Stock management (Buying mobiles, accessories and internet equipment) - Subscriptions formalities - Administrative function (Receivable/ Payable).
-
-
United Airline
- Fly Coordinator
1998 - 2000
* Supervise and Coordinate the operational team (Team of 8 people)
* Planning of freight/luggage loading - Distribution & Calculation of Weight - Fuelling
* Ensure security linked with loading freight and fuelling
* Communication with captain for weather report
* Luggage Tracking with GAITAN Software
-
