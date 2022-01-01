Retail
Jessy VANDAMME
Jessy VANDAMME
ISSOUDUN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Auxitrol esterline
- Technicien méthodes
2013 - maintenant
Groupe Zodiac Aerospace - SiT
- Technicien méthodes industrialisation
Plaisir
2012 - 2013
Spema
- Opérateur-régleur
2007 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Henri Brisson
Vierzon
2005 - 2007
mécanique
Réseau
Benoit CLAIR
Bertrand GRENERON
Cédric BERNARD
Charlotte BRACQUEMOND
David RICHER
Dominique RENAUDAT
Michael DE SAMPAIO
Thierry FRENE
Thomas LE MESTRE
Valentine ORSINI