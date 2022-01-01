Jesús GONZÁLEZ-FELIU

I am currently assistant professor in industrial engineering at EMSE and member of EVS-PIESO. He obtained his Master’s degree in Civil Engineering and Urban Planning in 2003 at INSA Lyon (France) and passed my Ph.D. in computer and systems sciences - operations research in 2008 at Politecnico di Torino (Italy). My Ph.D. thesis deals with urban freight distribution solutions and two-stage vehicle routing problems. I joined CNRS (French National Center of Scientific Research) in 2008 for a post-doctoral position, and in december 2011 I became research engineer in data production and analysis. At EMSE since october 2014 I combine teaching and research tasks, mainly related to urban logistics and collaborative systems. My research interests include urban logistics planning and policy, freight demand modeling, scenario assessment, decision support systems, vehicle routing optimization, sustainable supply chain management and collaborative logistics.



Mes compétences :

Modélisation

Génie industriel

Logistique urbaine

Analyse de données

Logistique

Génie civil