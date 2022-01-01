Jesus Sssss WALO

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Annecy
Excellent knowledge of the followings: production planning, schedules and monitored performance indicators of service production.
Skills to manage, motivate, and inform a team working on the goal of the production department and the overall objective of the company.
exceptional capacity to harmonize between production and quality in order to put up a quality approach
Demonstrated ability to identify and implement improvements to increase the efficiency and productivity while respecting the golden triangle; time, cost, quality
TRAINING AND QUALIFICATION OBTAINED
2013-2014 : -Training on ISO 17025 issue 2005 - Training on ISO 19011 issue 2011 - Training on ISO 9001 issue 2008
2007 - 2008: Master 2 in Industrial Engineering-Grenoble
2007 - 2006: Master in Industrial Management
2005 - 2004: Bachelor of applied management of computer-aided production
2002 - 2001: Bachelor mathematical
EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONELLS
March 2009 August 2010: a use or within the company thermocampacte in France:
Although knowing the world galvano
Good knowledge on the chemical aspects of mechanical parts
A great knowledge on the treatment of the surfaces of mechanical parts
Participate trained the operators on the operating ranges of parts
Participate in brainstorming sessions with the quality department to solve the problem related to the reject rate of defective parts
A great knowledge of quality control units in the world of electroplating
January 2007-July 2008 stage 6 placed on modeling and simulation of a production line of rolling bearings has SNR France
Expertise in handling the software arena simon
Understand the industrial environment and how the model
Modeling a production line and look for a new configuration to increase production
Mix two simulation tools and plans experience to solve the problem of interpretation of simulation results
July and August 2006: Stage technician at VALEO timing and balancing manufacturing stations (2 months)
February 2005 - May 2005: Internship at the polyclinic El Bassatine the establishment of a process of functional analysis (4 months)
familiarized COMPUTER
Word, Excel
Access.
SIMAN / ARENA, WITNESS
Software MFG / PRO.
MS Project
VBA
LANGUAGES
French - although
Arabic - Mother
English – fair
CENTER OF INTEREST
• Web browsing, tr
Mes compétences :
Accréditation
Community management
