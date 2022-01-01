Menu

Jesus Sssss WALO

En résumé

Excellent knowledge of the followings: production planning, schedules and monitored performance indicators of service production.
Skills to manage, motivate, and inform a team working on the goal of the production department and the overall objective of the company.
exceptional capacity to harmonize between production and quality in order to put up a quality approach
Demonstrated ability to identify and implement improvements to increase the efficiency and productivity while respecting the golden triangle; time, cost, quality
TRAINING AND QUALIFICATION OBTAINED
 2013-2014 : -Training on ISO 17025 issue 2005 - Training on ISO 19011 issue 2011 - Training on ISO 9001 issue 2008
2007 - 2008: Master 2 in Industrial Engineering-Grenoble
2007 - 2006: Master in Industrial Management
2005 - 2004: Bachelor of applied management of computer-aided production
2002 - 2001: Bachelor mathematical
EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONELLS
March 2009 August 2010: a use or within the company thermocampacte in France:

Although knowing the world galvano

Good knowledge on the chemical aspects of mechanical parts

A great knowledge on the treatment of the surfaces of mechanical parts

Participate trained the operators on the operating ranges of parts

Participate in brainstorming sessions with the quality department to solve the problem related to the reject rate of defective parts

A great knowledge of quality control units in the world of electroplating
January 2007-July 2008 stage 6 placed on modeling and simulation of a production line of rolling bearings has SNR France

Expertise in handling the software arena simon

Understand the industrial environment and how the model

Modeling a production line and look for a new configuration to increase production

Mix two simulation tools and plans experience to solve the problem of interpretation of simulation results
July and August 2006: Stage technician at VALEO timing and balancing manufacturing stations (2 months)
February 2005 - May 2005: Internship at the polyclinic El Bassatine the establishment of a process of functional analysis (4 months)
familiarized COMPUTER
Word, Excel
 Access.
SIMAN / ARENA, WITNESS
 Software MFG / PRO.
MS Project
 VBA
LANGUAGES
French - although
Arabic - Mother
English – fair
CENTER OF INTEREST
• Web browsing, tr

Mes compétences :
Accréditation
Community management

Entreprises

  • TUNAC TUNISIE - Responsable d'accréditation

    2013 - maintenant responsable du processus d 'accréditations des laboratoires d'essais
    des la réception du demande d’accréditation jusqu a l'octroi d'accréditation.

  • Ntn-Snr - Projet

    Annecy 2008 - 2008 modélisation et simulation d'une ligne de fabrication de roulement .l'objectif a été d'augmenter TRS de la ligne

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

