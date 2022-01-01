Jesus Sssss WALO

Excellent knowledge of the followings: production planning, schedules and monitored performance indicators of service production.

Skills to manage, motivate, and inform a team working on the goal of the production department and the overall objective of the company.

exceptional capacity to harmonize between production and quality in order to put up a quality approach

Demonstrated ability to identify and implement improvements to increase the efficiency and productivity while respecting the golden triangle; time, cost, quality

TRAINING AND QUALIFICATION OBTAINED

 2013-2014 : -Training on ISO 17025 issue 2005 - Training on ISO 19011 issue 2011 - Training on ISO 9001 issue 2008

2007 - 2008: Master 2 in Industrial Engineering-Grenoble

2007 - 2006: Master in Industrial Management

2005 - 2004: Bachelor of applied management of computer-aided production

2002 - 2001: Bachelor mathematical

EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONELLS

March 2009 August 2010: a use or within the company thermocampacte in France:



Although knowing the world galvano



Good knowledge on the chemical aspects of mechanical parts



A great knowledge on the treatment of the surfaces of mechanical parts



Participate trained the operators on the operating ranges of parts



Participate in brainstorming sessions with the quality department to solve the problem related to the reject rate of defective parts



A great knowledge of quality control units in the world of electroplating

January 2007-July 2008 stage 6 placed on modeling and simulation of a production line of rolling bearings has SNR France



Expertise in handling the software arena simon



Understand the industrial environment and how the model



Modeling a production line and look for a new configuration to increase production



Mix two simulation tools and plans experience to solve the problem of interpretation of simulation results

July and August 2006: Stage technician at VALEO timing and balancing manufacturing stations (2 months)

February 2005 - May 2005: Internship at the polyclinic El Bassatine the establishment of a process of functional analysis (4 months)

familiarized COMPUTER

Word, Excel

 Access.

SIMAN / ARENA, WITNESS

 Software MFG / PRO.

MS Project

 VBA

LANGUAGES

French - although

Arabic - Mother

English – fair

CENTER OF INTEREST

• Web browsing, tr



Mes compétences :

Accréditation

Community management