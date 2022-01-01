Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jf VANGREVELINGHE
Ajouter
Jf VANGREVELINGHE
COURBEVOIE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GEFCO
- Resp Plateau Tpt GEFCO Chez PSA
COURBEVOIE
2010 - maintenant
GEFCO
- Responsable Regional d' Exploitation
COURBEVOIE
2005 - maintenant
GEFCO
- Responsable d' Exploitation / Rouen
COURBEVOIE
2002 - 2005
GEFCO
- Svce Exploitation / Dartford / UK
COURBEVOIE
1999 - 2002
Formations
EDTR / Groupe AFT (Monchy St Eloi)
Monchy St Eloi
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Aurélie VANGREVELINGHE
Christophe GENIN-VALLA
Frédéric DESTREZ
Jean-Michel JACKSON-LANG
Lourdes SOTO RODRIGUEZ
Nadia BOURENNANE
Paul GNOINSKI
Rohan BASU
Thibaut CRACH
Thierry GALLAND