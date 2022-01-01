Retail
Jihène BEN HADJ MBAREK
Jihène BEN HADJ MBAREK
RUEIL-MALMAISON
En résumé
Entreprises
M.S.S
- Responsable
2010 - maintenant
IMT
- Responsable Qualité et Méthode
2008 - maintenant
Formations
IAE MS2I (ex- MC.SIC et SSI-NT)
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
Master 2
IHEC CARTHAGE
Carthage
2004 - 2005
TICE 5 ème promotion
IHEC CARTHAGE (Carthage)
Carthage
1999 - 2003
Maîtrise
Réseau
Amal GRITLI OMRANI
Anouar SOUILEM
Asma SGHAIER
Kamel GUESMI
Karim TOUIL
Khenissi MOHAMED AMINE
Mohamed BENATTIA
Nafaa RAOUINE
Soumeya HAMZA
Wael KANZARI