Jimmy CUVILLIER

2005 - 2009 : Project Engineer in Piping prefabrication and Erection for STX Shipyard (Saint-Nazaire, France)



2008 - 2009 : Project Engineer in Nuclear Piping prefabrication for Areva (Nancy, France)



2009 - 2010 : Site manager in Float Glass Furnace Erection (Fives Stein, India)



2010 - 2011 : Erection and Commissioning Engineer for Continuous annealing Lines and Continuous galvanizing lines (Fives Stein, Indonesia and China)



2011 : Erection and Engineering coordinator for a Green Anode Plant (Aluminium Smelter, Fives Solios, Saudi Arabia)



2012 - 2013 : Commissioning and production engineer for a Green Anode Plant (Aluminium Smelter, Fives Solios, Saudi Arabia).



2013-2014 : Commissioning manager for a Green Anode Plant (Aluminium Smelter, Fives Solios, India).



Mes compétences :

Management

Engineering

Commissioning&Start Up in world scale pro

Production industrielle