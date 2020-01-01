Joachim GAOUGAOU

Paris2014 - 2015Finding new outlets on the southeast asian market. (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand)
- Market survey on the Southeast Asia area,
- Set-up a distribution network,
- Find local resselers and partners,
- Canvass new accounts (Cold calling, Direct prospection, etc.),
- Increase turnover (+100k€/year),
- Answer tender, Draw-up contracts,
Magforce
- Assistant Import-Export
2012 - 2014Logistics & customs competences:
- Custom duties statement
- Document & process management for military goods,
- Verification of CREDOC, BL, AWB, customs clearance, etc.
- Bonded warehouse administration (inventories, safety, etc.)
- Follow-up of the shipment (tracking, reporting, etc.)
- Contact with the forwarding agent,
- Annual logistics report for the company shareholders ( via ERP, Excel)
Purchase & sales competences:
- Supplier assesments (specification, direct control, etc.)
- Improvement of the logistics flow on the Asian area (consolidation area, pooling, etc.)
- Quality control & management
- Purchase negociations
- Networking
Gradtouch
- Infographiste
2012 - 2012Création de la ligne graphique du site web et du blog.
http://www.gradtouch.com
Customisation des plateformes de réseau sociaux.
Campagne marketing " Mars 2012 " ; création de flyers et support pour entreprise.