Joachim GAOUGAOU

  • FX assistant
  • Banque Internationale Commerce Bred - Bic Bred
Paris

En résumé

Skills :
- Python, R, C+
- Options trading,
- Structuration,
Entreprises

    Finance | Paris 2015 - 2016 vanilla & derivatives

  • Techviz - International Business Developer

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Finding new outlets on the southeast asian market. (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand)

    - Market survey on the Southeast Asia area,
    - Set-up a distribution network,
    - Find local resselers and partners,
    - Canvass new accounts (Cold calling, Direct prospection, etc.),
    - Increase turnover (+100k€/year),
    - Answer tender, Draw-up contracts,

  • Magforce - Assistant Import-Export

    2012 - 2014 Logistics & customs competences:
    - Custom duties statement
    - Document & process management for military goods,
    - Verification of CREDOC, BL, AWB, customs clearance, etc.
    - Bonded warehouse administration (inventories, safety, etc.)
    - Follow-up of the shipment (tracking, reporting, etc.)
    - Contact with the forwarding agent,
    - Annual logistics report for the company shareholders ( via ERP, Excel)

    Purchase & sales competences:
    - Supplier assesments (specification, direct control, etc.)
    - Improvement of the logistics flow on the Asian area (consolidation area, pooling, etc.)
    - Quality control & management
    - Purchase negociations
    - Networking

  • Gradtouch - Infographiste

    2012 - 2012 Création de la ligne graphique du site web et du blog.
    http://www.gradtouch.com

    Customisation des plateformes de réseau sociaux.

    Campagne marketing " Mars 2012 " ; création de flyers et support pour entreprise.

  • Armée de Terre - EVAT

    2009 - 2012 Tireur d'élite
    // Missions Liban, Israël, Italie, Allemagne

Formations

