Joachim LAPOTRE

Im a Senior Art Director with fifteen years' experience on luxury and corporate accounts such as Chanel, BNP and Lancôme. My personal websites have been published in reference books such as "Taschen's 1000’ favorite websites". My photos have been popular enough to motivate international exhibitions and publications (NYC, Miami, Chica- go, Berlin, London, Russia, China and France) and lastly at Nestle’s Alimentarium Museum in Switzerland for a one year exhibition with masters like Picasso. I was born and raised in Paris France, i now live in Chicago and have been recently delivered a Green Card. I invite you to discover my CV pdf and my Online Portfolio.



Portfolio Download link:

https://www.box.com/s/0pi8g8ummd8rycsqt41b