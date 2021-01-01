Menu

Joao DOS SANTOS

Puteaux

En résumé

Here are my key points:

• 15 years’ experience with a strong technical background including architecture, development, quality, methodology to improve customer satisfaction and support functions.

• 7 years’ experience as technical consultant/expert/architect and pre-sales in private banking;

• 7 years’ experience in management in an international environment with delocalised teams in multiple sites.

•3 years’ experience in environments & support management including hardware and support functions (L2&3) with worldwide customers (SLAs)

• ITIL V3 Foundation certified

• TOGAF Certified

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Banking
Finance
front office
Hardware
Intégration
International
ITIL
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
OCS
PMS
Portfolio Management
Professional services
Software Development
system integration
Team management
Technical project management

Entreprises

  • Deloitte Luxembourg - Senior Manager

    Puteaux 2012 - maintenant

  • Deloitte Luxembourg - Manager

    Puteaux 2012 - maintenant

  • Wealth@Work - CTO

    2011 - 2011

  • Odyssey Financial Technologies - Business transformation manager

    2010 - 2011

  • Odyssey Financial Technologies - R&D Manager - Environment team & TC Support

    2007 - 2010

  • Odyssey Financial Technologies - Technical Service Line Manager

    2004 - 2007

