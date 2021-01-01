Joao DOS SANTOS

Here are my key points:
• 15 years’ experience with a strong technical background including architecture, development, quality, methodology to improve customer satisfaction and support functions.
• 7 years’ experience as technical consultant/expert/architect and pre-sales in private banking;
• 7 years’ experience in management in an international environment with delocalised teams in multiple sites.
•3 years’ experience in environments & support management including hardware and support functions (L2&3) with worldwide customers (SLAs)
• ITIL V3 Foundation certified
• TOGAF Certified
Mes compétences :
Architecture
Banking
Finance
front office
Hardware
Intégration
International
ITIL
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
OCS
PMS
Portfolio Management
Professional services
Software Development
system integration
Team management
Technical project management