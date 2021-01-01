Regis JEANDIN

Experienced IT Security professional with a focus on Cyber Security and people

Objectives: Helping organisation to successfully manage their current threat landscape and business risks



Activities highlights

Managing & delivering advisory and consulting projects in various fields including Cyber Security, IT, managed services, regulatory (GDPR) and compliance (Swift CSP)

Assessment, audit, guidance and prioritisation of tasks relating the risk management, covering the identification, protection, detection, response and remediation phases



Experiences: Various experiences in managing Cyber Security services including SOC, Managed Security Services, Product management, client relationship and service management



Specialties: Cyber Security, Managed Security Services, IT Governance, IT Architecture, IT Risk & Security Management, IT Audit, team leadership



Education: Master in Computer Science & Exec-MBA