Regis JEANDIN

POST Luxembourg
- Head of CyberDefense
Informatique | Luxembourg
2021 - maintenant
Deloitte
- Sr Manager
Informatique | Luxembourg
2017 - 2021
Helping organisation to successfully manage their current operations, business, threat landscape or business risks
- Managing & delivering advisory and consulting projects in various fields including infrastructure, datacenter, Cloud, Cyber Security, outsourcing, regulatory (GDPR) and compliance (Swift CSP)
- Assessment, audit, guidance and prioritisation of projects relating to the strategy, the operating model, the risk management...
Amazon
- Sr Security Risk Strategist EU
Luxembourg
2017 - 2017
Information Security Assurance / Security Risk and Compliance
- Working on the guidance on emerging regulations (GDPR, E-Privacy,...) from a Security/Privacy point of view
- Third party, providers and projects security assessment and compliance to security policies
Ebrc
- Head of Security Services
Luxembourg
2014 - 2017
Content management, technology development and market expansion of the Trusted Security Europe solutions around Managed Security:
- SOC as a Service (Security Operation Center, SIEM, Forensics...)
- Vulnerability Management as a Service (with our partner iTrust.fr)
- Cyber Security & Forensics as a Service (with our partner Guidance Software and their product enCase)
Verizon Business
- Sr. Product Manager for Security Solutions
Luxembourg
2012 - 2013
• Defining, Managing the entire product life cycle from strategic planning to tactical activities
• Specifying market requirements for current and future products by conducting market research and cross-towers sessions.
• Driving a solution set across product development teams, marketing Communications through market requirements, product contract, and positioning.
Verizon Business
- Managing Director
luxembourg
2012 - 2013
Co-Managing Director of the Luxembourg PSF entity.
Terremark
- Metrics and Management Reporting
2011 - 2012
- Monitor Financial records
- Define & Track Business & Operational metric for Product Management, IT Development, Operations
- Scope: Security Solutions services (Managed Security, Identity & Access Management, Governance Risk & Compliance).
Work as direct report to Executive Director Global Security Solutions, and member of Terremark Senior Management
Verizon Business
- Head of EMEA Government MSS Operations
PUTEAUX
2010 - 2012
This is a Managing position within the MSS Organization with direct report to the Executive Director of Operations & Engineering.
Reporting to Regis are:
- the Luxembourg Operation Manager (10 to 14 people)
- the Manager in charge of the team delivering support to our main Channel Partner (Switzerland) (10 people)
Duties are also including Partner & Client Service Management, Strategic Channel Manager duties.
Verizon Business
- Strategic Channel Manager
PUTEAUX
2010 - 2012
- Mainly focused on our Strategic Partners for the Managed Security Services market. This includes both resellers and partners.
- In charge of all aspects of the partnership: HR, Legal, Marketing, Product Management, Team Management, Delivery...
The role balances Service Management, Account Management, Partner Management, Sales Support, Product Knowledge and Trainings.
Objectives: to ensure the effectiveness of our Partnerships in terms of satisfaction, products and sales volumes.
Neotechpro
- Executive Advisor
2008 - 2013
Verizon Business
- Quality Management Representative (QMR) for Luxembourg
PUTEAUX
2008 - 2012
local representative of the Security Officer
Supervision of Audits (internal and external): ISO, PCI, SAS70, PSF for local CSSF regulation
Verizon Business
- Client & Partner Service Manager
PUTEAUX
2007 - 2010
The Partner Service Manager functions as the primary service liaison to assigned Verizon Business Security Solutions Powered By Cybertrust partners, liaising between the partner, MSS Operations and Engineering, Sales, Professional Services and other relevant Verizon Business affiliates.
The Partner Service Manager is responsible for the Service contract lifecycle and the associated deliverables. He ensures that the service is being delivered as agreed and ensures the requests of the partner are being handled in a professionally and judicious manner. The primary goal of the PSM is to ensure partner and client satisfaction resulting in business expansion and renewal of service agreements.
Partner Service Manager acts in:
- Service Inititation, Project Management...
- Service Delivery, SLA...
- Commercial: assistance to Partner on our Portfolio...
Cybertrust, Luxembourg
- Client Service Manager
2005 - 2007
- Develop and maintain an active customer relationship with the high-end customers and focus on the delivery of the Service Level Agreements (SLA) and Quality of Service
- Facilitate a positive and productive long-term relationship with the customers
- Contribute to optimising our processes and procedures for operational quality assurance through customer relationship and ITIL processes
Ubizen, Luxembourg
- MSS Operation Manager
2001 - 2005
Manager of Luxembourg "Managed Security Services" Security Operations Center (10 people, 24x7x365 remote management/monitoring of Security Devices), SLD/SLA enforcement, Customers point of contact..
Ubizen
- Network & Security Consultant
1999 - 2001
Installation and configuration of Security Devices (Firewall and Intrusion Detection Systems, Mail Servers, Antivirus, PKI …)
Eurodata, Luxembourg
- Network & Security Consultant
1998 - 1999
Installation / Pre Sales and Security Design on Security Infrastructure and LAN/WAN
Cisco Systems, USA
- Network & Security Intern
1998 - 1998