Jocelyn PLOUARD

-
Sigmaphi Electronics
- Power Supply Engineering & Testing Manager
Haguenau (67500)
2020 - maintenant
Sigmaphi designs and makes systems combining magnetism, electrostatics, vacuums and ultra-vacuums, mechanics and motorisation, and control systems.
Power Supply Business Unit: Power Supplies for particle accelerators for basic and applied reserach.
Management (13 people team):
- Multidisciplinary team (Software, Electronic, Mechanical, Manufacturing Engineering, Project, Testing),
- Team management (implementation, objectives and follow up, technical and skills improvement, lean implementation),
- Budget management,
- Process and product improvement.
Main goals of Engineering team:
- Tender management,
- Change control management,
- Multidisciplinary expertise (mechanic, electronic, software, system),
- Prototype and serial product definition
Main goals of Testing team:
- Test plan and test protocol definition, and execution,
- Product testing with quality in time,
- Change control management,
- Power supply expertise,
- After sales and customer support
-
BIO-RAD
- Manufacturing Engineering Manager
Schiltigheim (67300)
2017 - 2020
Products: laboratory instruments for in-vitro diagnostic (diabetes, immunohematology).
Management (13 people team):
- Multidisciplinary team (manufacturing engineering technicians and engineers, calibration technician, global product support engineer, project manager),
- Team management (implementation, objectives and follow up, technical and skills improvement, lean implementation),
- New Product Implementation (from R&D to manufacturing)
- Lean implementation (Visual Management, One Up, Kaisen, Solving Problem),
- Budget management,
- Process and product improvement.
Main goals of the team:
- Change control management,
- Multidisciplinary expertise (mechanic, electronic, fluidic, software),
- DFM for new product implementations,
- Definition and control for test equipment,
- Support for the divisions and the field,
- Support on SAP for the plant.
-
BIO-RAD
- Global Product Support Engineer
Schiltigheim (67300)
2015 - 2017
Technical link between R&D / Manufacturing and teams in touch with Customers world wide.
Main roles:
* International technical expert for instruments manufactured at Schiltigheim.
* Conduct training for Field Service Engineer (FSE) and for Specialist Team. Instrument training on use, maintenance, servicing for hardware and software. Needs definition for the training.
* Write technical documentation (maintenance, service manual, field bulletin,...).
* Take part in instrument development projects.
-
Bio-Rad
- Firmware Engineer
Schiltigheim (67300)
2011 - 2015
Instrument for in vitro diagnostics.
The instrument has several modules containing mechanics, electronics, fluidics and software.
Electronic boards are based on PIC microcontroller and are connected on CAN bus to exchange information with the main software.
I am leading the firmware aspect with 3 other firmware engineers on this project.
International project: Israël, UK, US.
Languages: C, ASM PIC, C++/C#
Technologies: CAN, USB
Tools : SVN, TFS, Visual Studio, MPLAB
-
Delta sensors and systems
- Software Firmware Engineer
Entzheim (67960)
2007 - 2011
Software and firmware development for sensors for steel industry.
International projects (relationship with India, US)
Development:
- Windows
- Windows XP embedded
- Electronic board with 8081 microcontroller
- Wago PLC.
Languages: C/ C++, ASM 8051
Tools: SVN, Visual Studio
-
Alplog
- Software Engineer
Illkirch-Graffenstaden (67400)
2004 - 2007
Sept. 06 - Janv. 07:
Plugin development for Wireshark. C language.
Custom IP, UDP frame translation for Alcatel Buisiness System.
April 04 - sept. 06: Customer: Alcatel Buisiness System
Develompent and test for TDM and VoIP Phones.
International project with China
Languages: C and Perl
Tools: ClearCase, CVS, Insure++
-
CILAS
- Firmware Engineer Internship
Orléans (45000)
2003 - 2003
Firmware development for laser telemeter (Erbium diode technology).
Electronic board based on 68HC12 microcontroller.
Application and bootlader firmware.
Language: C ASM 68HC12.
-
Thales
- Firmware Engineer Inernship
La Ferté-Saint-Aubin (45240)
2002 - 2002
Firmware development for ammunition. Inductive communication.
Electronic board based on PIC16F with RFID and I²C communication.
Antenna studies.
Laguages: C, ASM PIC.
Tools: IAR.