Joel DU ROULLE

En contrat de consultant formateur mécanique chez Easy Skill Australia pour 12 mois et en poste en Nouvelle-Calédonie chez KNS



Je suis un Ingénieur support en gestion de maintenance principalement dans le secteur oil & gas.(Maintenance planner)

En tant que spécialiste turbine des procédures de maintenance., j'assure des suivis critiques décisionnel en opérations, la .preparation pour les sousmissions du contrat de maintenance (maintenance philosophy, RCM, RAM GLOBAL MAINTENANCE SERVICES CONTRACT (GMC) MAINTENANCE ENGINEERING CONTRACT ENDORSEMENT parts)

J'assure principalement la formation du personnel technique de maintenance, mécanique dans le secteur des mines, centrale electriques.......

J'ai déjà assurer des audits suite à des ratés( presque accidents) sur des sites de production et apporté des solutions en tant que superviseur maintenance.

Je met en avant la responsabilité de prévenir toute situation potentiellement dangereuse,et de devoir travailler en sécurité dans n'importe quelle circonstance.

j'ai assuré de la formation mécaque pour PETROFAC à HASSI MESAOUD

J'assure aussi un role de formateur,pour les jeunes ingenieurs du groupe ou je travaille et pour des ingénieurs étrangers se spécialisant dans le métier de la maintenance pérolière.Ces formations pratiques ont lieu directement sur les lieux de productions OJT (on job training) comme pour le programme AGIP KCO.Je valide ainsi leurs compétences en cela. Je conseille les habilitations risques électriques après entrainement et test(formation APAVE).

Je suis un passionné de mécanique, je pilote aussi depuis l'age de 13 ans, j'ai conçu et fabriqué plusieurs types d'avions.



Senior mechanical engineer with relevant experience and training experience in Oil & Gas Plant construction, upgrade, commissioning, startup and maintenance, my main speciality is rotating equipment.



I have a minimum of 10 years experience as a Team Leader or Supervisory Level with good interpersonal skills.

My Good English communication skills (verbal and written) come from my dual citizenship (Canadian & French)

I am Familiar with commissioning methodology and able to work with live plant (SIMOPS) and tight schedule (during shutdown) conditions.

Part of my job it's to perform OJT.

To promote a safety first attitude, develop proactively a safety culture and maintain a high safety awareness and vigilance is my key word, mainly with my team during execution of any activities.



