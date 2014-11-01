Joel DU ROULLE

-
JDR Engineering & Training Ltd Gibraltar
- Responsable technique
2014 - maintenant
Depuis le 11/2014 responsable technique de JDR Engineering & Training Ltd Gibraltar (réponse aux appels d’offres, cherche de nouveaux contrats, assistance de formations) . Type de prestation fournie (6 mois) Prévisions pour le plan de Maintenance & d’opérations d’entretien : développe des stratégies et les politiques visant à améliorer les opérations & l’entretien du système de production. Veille à ce que toutes les stations stratégiques opérationnelle et financier et les objectifs de la main-d'œuvre soient atteints. Élaborer, établir et appliquer des projets en collaboration avec le VP des opérations pour les activités opérationnelles de la station. Depuis Janvier 2017 Formation et mise en œuvre de la maintenance mécanique à la centrale électrique au charbon de Safi élaboration des cours de formation mécanique du personnel, la rédaction des procédures de maintenance, formation en classe et évaluation. (Maroc) Daewo / SAFIEC pour Comsip (formation en Français)
• 2018 Jan à Mars Mechanical training and implementation HSE for the maintenance staff, classroom training and assessment at the combined power plan of Setif in Algeria for Hyundai /SAPE for Tractebel /Comsip.
.
Typical work (6 month) Forecast for Operations & Maintenance plan in Africa:
• Develops strategies and policies to improve the operations & maintenance of production system. Ensures that all station strategic, operational, and financial and manpower targets are achieved. Develop, establish and implement targets in conjunction with VP-Operations for station operational activities.
July 2018 / Dec 2019 Contract with Easy Skill Australia detached to KNS plan in New Calédonia .Senior Mechanical instructor /Technical Advisor
• Develops strategies and policies to improve the operations & maintenance of production system. Implementation of the training that all station strategic, operational, mapping of the mechanical knowledge insuring manpower targets is achieved. Develop, establish and implement targets in conjunction with VP-Operations for station operational activities. Elaboration and contain of the training.
-
TQ (Pearson) at Saudi Petroleum Services Polytechnic
- Senior Mechanical Trainer mechanical maintenance oil&gas
2013 - 2014
TQ Saudi Arabia , FPSP Khafji KSA ,Senior Mechanical trainer
At the SAUDI PETROLEUM SERVICES POLYTECHNIC KHAFJI KSA
-
Self employed
- LEAD Mechanical Engineer
Mumbai
2013 - 2013
(Telecommuting for a non disclosure company concerning an FPSU project)
Draft planning and budget definition for rotating equipment, including:
• overhaul WBS, service exchanges
• Participate in reviewing engineering documents & HAZOP studies,
• Validate technical specifications and data relative to upgrade projects, installations, equipment and modifications
-
LIEBHERR and mining division | MONNIS Intl;
- Quality Control and Trainer Engineer
2012 - 2013
Quality Control and Trainer at Monnis SEU repair shop and Training Centre at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia Mainly for the Liebherr Service Centre,
-
SPIE OIL&GAS Abou Dhabi
- Mechanical's Training/Assessor Supervisor onshore&offshore
2012 - 2012
Following a contract transfer. Selection and assessment of technicians for half of the crew's renew on the plateform.
-
HELIATECH
- Planificateur Maintenance PRIMAVERA P6
2012 - 2012
Preparation de l'arrêt pour maintenance de la rafinerie de La Vera en Martinique prévu en 2013. Mon épouse n'ayant pu avoir de visas pour venir me rejoindre , il a été décidé de mettre fin à ma mission.(j'avais ma fille de 6ans 1/2 avec moi...)
-
ABIP/ PETROFAC
- Formateur Mécanique
2011 - 2011
Hassi Messaoud centre de formation ( Petrofac Training center)
Formation de personel Algérien en mécanique pétrolière et HSE.
-
ALTEN SA
- INGENIEUR CONSULTANT Département Energie
Boulogne-Billancourt
2011 - 2011
According to regulation from rules (UE) no 252/2011 amending Regulation
(EC) No 1907/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) as regards Annex, The need was to control in PPM, immediate and cumulative effect on the worker on their job's task.
For the scope of application of these new rules for Petro-chemical TERMINAL. I set up a prevention plan who\'s inclued
The objectives of the human health hazard assessment shall be to determine the classification of a substance in accordance with Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008; and to derive levels of exposure to the substance which humans should not be exposed. This level of exposure is known as the Derived No-Effect Level (DNEL).
Procedure's improvement objectives finalities:
- To define the improvement needs to the level of equipments
- To define the required specifications for the proposed modifications
-
SAIPEM SA
- Ingenieur Méthode maintenance mécanique, machines tournantes Maintenance Planer
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2007 - 2010
- In charge of the turbine maintenance planning frame 5 and 7 (NP MS5001 et GE 7002 for the 12000h overhaul on the LNG project (Yemen)
Senior maintenance mechanical advisor Project Pearl GTL C8 (Qatar) on the RCM ETP process.
My know-how and practical expertise in shop floor practice for turbines, compressor and various equipments allowed young engineer to get familiar with common maintenance procedures.
IMR philosophy and MRC on Shtokman project
AKPO maintenance deliverable workshop with customer.
ANGOLA from 07/08 DB17/EXP/MIN lead Engineer maintenance in charge mainly of the FPSO DALLIA and GIRASSOL follow up:
Progressive maintenance planning set-up, general mechanic maintenance operation ranging from the follow-up of the various cogeneration units, production line
Electrical equipment authoritative (Apave) H2 B2 skilfulness’ training
Qatar Mission at Qatargas ESU Train 4 & Dolphin: Practical tutorial training for ENI engineer, validation of their competence on a job
Habilitation on electrical equipment after training for AKPO technician at Port Harcourt NIGERIA
Preparation of the PAZFLOR Bid on maintenance philosophy GLOBAL MAINTENANCE SERVICES CONTRACT (GMC) MAINTENANCE ENGINEERING CONTRACT ENDORSEMENT part’s
05/10- Maintenance planer FS/FST Soyo Angola, Waukeshia compressor fleet, troubleshooting and general maintenance site in charge. Demobilization on July the 1st
-
CAMOM SA
- Ingénieur formateur maintenance mécanique pétrochimiques,
2006 - 2007
Programe AGIP KCO Responsable & Tuteur de Formation pratique à la raffinerie Total à Feyzin (OJT)
Encadrement et participation aux travaux de maintenance courante de la raffinerie.
Formation donnée en Anglais, cours théoriques portant sur : rappel des normes industrielles, qualités, HSE
Travaux pratiques sur pompes, turbines, compresseurs et divers équipements sur le site.
Mises en situations réelles, rappel des procédures. Pour des ingénieurs, techniciens et superviseurs Kazakhs
.Mon implication à permis d’incorporer les équipes Kazakhs comme équipes de maintenance à part entière avec des résultats au moins égaux à celles des autres équipes et surtout valider leur cursus pratique.
lettre de félicitation reçue à joindre à leur curssus pour implication
-
, ECO TRANSF, ENDEL, GAME S-O, CEGELEC, WEYERHAEUSER, METAREG , TEMBEC Tartas ,SONY pour CRIT ETT
- Chef de Chantier, Responsable de maintenance, technicien
2004 - 2006
. Dépannage du matériel chaîne (Broyeurs, convoyeurs, déferailleuses à courant de Foucault ou magnétique, bande de transport, réducteurs et transmissions diverses), machines tournantes diverses. Remplacement de matériel
Mise à disposition de mon expertise sur machines tournantes, turbines à gaz et vapeur, révisions de turboalternateur ASEA et GE
Mise en place de la maintenance prévisionnelle
Industrie chimiques Préparation des travaux, interventions (montage de nouvelles unités et révisions d’organes mécaniques pompes, compresseurs). Rédaction des procédures d’utilisation & maintenance
Amélioration des procédés : Définir les besoins d amélioration au niveau des équipements. Définir les spécifications requises pour les modifications proposées.
Support de l’ingénierie lors de la phase de projet. Prise en charge du démarrage ou mise en marche de l’équipement.
Écrire ou modifier les procédures affectées par une modification
Interlocuteur avec les techniciens étrangers ne parlant pas Français.
-
IASS Ltd Londres, Monaco, Tripoli
- Directeur Technique
2001 - 2003
Vente de prestations de services sur avion d’armes français (MIRV & F1, AS 321) et étrangers (G222, AN22, MIG)
Expertise du matériel et préparations des devis (appel d'offres) Avions civils (B727, B737)
Négociation de contrats de prestations dans le secteur aéronautique ou autres
.Recrutement, formation et mise en place du personnel
Recherche de solutions techniques, logistique des rechanges et suivit des chantiers
Remise en état d’une usine de dessalement eau de mer et du turbogénérateur de la classe ASEA
Réalisation d’un fichier sur Excel pour l’aide au recrutement des spécialistes.
Déplacement en Europe de l’Est, Afrique et Amérique du Nord.
Arrêt de l’activité suite à la guerre en IRAQ et disparition du PDG…