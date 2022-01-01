Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Joël LECLAIR
Ajouter
Joël LECLAIR
Nozay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Télécommunications
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Nokia
- Environmental Engineering Program Manager
Nozay
2016 - maintenant
ALCATEL-LUCENT
- Program Manager
Paris
2007 - 2016
ALCATEL NV
- Environment Engineering Program Manager
Paris
2005 - 2006
Responsable du Projet Environnemental RoHS Alcatel
ALCATEL
- Customer Satisafaction Manager
Paris
2001 - 2005
ALCATEL
- Value Engineering Manager
Paris
1996 - 2001
ALCATEL
- Technology & Failure Analysis Dept. Manager
Paris
1990 - 1996
Cockerill Sambre - ARCELOR
- Metallurgy Labs Manager
Charleroi
1989 - 1990
Imec
- Research Engineer
Leuven
1987 - 1989
ISA RIBER
- Field Service Engineer
Rueil-Malmaison (92500)
1984 - 1986
Formations
Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie UPMC
Paris
1976 - 1983
Doctorat 3ème Cycle
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot
Saint-Maur-des-Fossés (94100)
1974 - 2015
Bac C
Lycée Marracq
Bayonne (64100)
1972 - 1974
2nde C et 1ère C
Réseau
Audrey SANCHOT
Bruno LANDRE
Daniel LEFORT
Hermant JULIEN
Jean-Daniel KURON
Joel LECLAIR
Maura MURRAY
Monique KERROCH
Olivier CLÉMENT
Van Eeckhout PATRICK
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z