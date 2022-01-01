Menu

Joël LECLAIR

Nozay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Télécommunications
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Nokia - Environmental Engineering Program Manager

    Nozay 2016 - maintenant

  • ALCATEL-LUCENT - Program Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2016

  • ALCATEL NV - Environment Engineering Program Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Responsable du Projet Environnemental RoHS Alcatel

  • ALCATEL - Customer Satisafaction Manager

    Paris 2001 - 2005

  • ALCATEL - Value Engineering Manager

    Paris 1996 - 2001

  • ALCATEL - Technology & Failure Analysis Dept. Manager

    Paris 1990 - 1996

  • Cockerill Sambre - ARCELOR - Metallurgy Labs Manager

    Charleroi 1989 - 1990

  • Imec - Research Engineer

    Leuven 1987 - 1989

  • ISA RIBER - Field Service Engineer

    Rueil-Malmaison (92500) 1984 - 1986

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :