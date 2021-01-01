Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Johan PLANTIER
Ajouter
Johan PLANTIER
Les Mureaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GROUPE GCC
- Chef de chantier
Les Mureaux
2014 - 2015
GROUPE GCC
- Assistant chef de chantier
Les Mureaux
2007 - 2014
Formations
IUT Génie Civil (Lyon)
Lyon
2003 - 2006
Réseau
David BOISDRON
Gilles COQUEL
Marc GALLICE
Nicolas GALLON
Nicolas GINDREY
Stephane JOURNAY
Stéphane BEAUMARTY
Vincent MARTIN
Williams VIVIEN