Johan PLANTIER

Les Mureaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GROUPE GCC - Chef de chantier

    Les Mureaux 2014 - 2015

  • GROUPE GCC - Assistant chef de chantier

    Les Mureaux 2007 - 2014

Formations

  • IUT Génie Civil (Lyon)

    Lyon 2003 - 2006

Réseau