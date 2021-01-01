Menu

John-Mayer LEVI DIT BOCHI

Paris

En résumé

Digital Project Manager, M.Sc HEC with excellence, I have proficiency in User Experience, Marketing and Design Thinking.

- Master of Science with highest honors in Electronic Commerce at HEC Montreal
- Bachelor of Arts in UX Design at ICAN, Paris, France

I love to create innovative digital experiences across channels including websites, tablet and mobile apps, ERP. Solution-seeker, I thrive on working with multiple teams such as strategy, creative, tech and the client stakeholders.

- Management of project, to create and implement new approaches to online sales (B2C & B2B)

- Creation of innovative and attractive ERP, web-apps and native applications

- lmproving the user experience & user interface of online platform

Specialties:
Jira, Confluence, MS Office, Adwords, Sketch, Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, HTML 5, CSS3, Wordpress.

Project Management
Agile / Scrum Methodology
M-Commerce / E-Commerce / SEM / Business analysis
UX / Responsive Design / Mobile First / Design Thinking
User Interface Specialist / Wireframing / Mockup


Behance : https://www.behance.net/JohnMayerBochi

Mes compétences :
User interface design
Marketing
Management
User experience
Gestion de projet
User Experience Design
Project Management
Pre sales
Return on Investment
eCommerce
Microsoft Office
Adobe Photoshop
Mobile Applications
Agile Methodology
Scrum Methodology
Confluence
Scrum
Responsive Design
Agile
Applications mobiles
Leadership
Team building
Gestion d'équipe
Ux design
Design graphique
Analyse de données
Marketing stratégique
Réseaux sociaux

Entreprises

  • Capgemini - Consultant - EMEA Deployment Strategist

    Paris 2018 - maintenant MY Renault propose différents services connectés à destination des particuliers tels que : information et estimation du véhicule, système d’appairage et système de contrôle à distance.

    En charge du déploiement de produits CRM et de services connectés : IOT, à travers le monde. Analyse des besoins et supervision du déploiement. Coordination et motivation d’intervenants dans des spécialités diverses, incluant l’équipe produit, les designers UX & UI, les départements légaux, les formateurs, les sous-traitants au moyen de la philosophie Agile et méthodologie SCRUM.

    En moins de trois mois, déploiement parfaitement réussi au Danemark et en Suède, défiant ainsi toutes les prévisions et les attentes.

  • Groupama - Chef de Projet UX

    Marketing | Nanterre (92000) 2018 - 2018 Management de projet, en charge de l’UX dans le cadre de la transformation digitale de Gan Prévoyance. Création d’outils commerciaux novateurs : iRdV est un module de prise de Rendez-vous en ligne, GAN x CHEM est une plateforme d’inscription à des formations dans le domaine de la santé. Coordination d’une vingtaine de collaborateurs. Implémentation des dernières méthodes de management (PMI) dans le cadre du portefeuille projet, philosophie AGILE et méthodologie SCRUM. Définition d’une charte graphique et d’une nouvelle expérience en ligne pour Gan Prévoyance.

    Outils: Google Apps, MS Office, Trello, Adobe XD, Photoshop, lllustrator, lndesign
    Concepts: Mobile First, Design Thinking, UX Design, Agile, Scrum

  • Barclays - Chef Assistant de Projet Digital

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Agile et Scrum Méthodologie | En charge de la création et de l’implémentation d‘une nouvelle plateforme client permettant la vente en ligne de services et de produits financiers. Plan de projet, implémentation du système d’information, tests-utilisateurs. Travail en partenariat avec toutes les divisions, Marketing, Governance and control, Barclays Net, CRM, IT, Legal & Compliance. Le budget investit était+700 000 € de budget, le ROI était +17 000 000 € C.A dès la première année. Uptome: https://www.barclays.fr/uptome/index.html

    Outils: Jira, Confluence, MS Office, Photoshop, lllustrator, lndesign, Sketch
    Concepts: Agile, Scrum, Mobile First, UX Design

  • Proxitec - Directeur Artistique et Marketing Junior

    2014 - 2015 Gestion de projet et direction artistique du projet : création d’une application de gestion novatrice (ERP) pour collèges, lycées et universités (tablettes et ordinateurs). Amélioration du produit basé sur les retours clients et fournisseurs. Développement du projet sur le plan marketing et de l’avant-vente. En charge d‘une équipe IT (sous-traitant).
    Campus numérique : https://www.behance.net/gallery/42479697/Campus-Numrique

    Outils: lllustrator, Photoshop, Office 365
    Concepts: Design thinking, 3D lsometric, Gamification

Formations

  • HEC

    Montréal 2016 - 2017 Maîtrise en Commerce Eléctronique

    Gestion de projet, Economie numérique, Management, Marketing digital, Conception des Systèmes d'information, Design et conception web, Business Intelligence

  • ICAN (Institut De Création Et D'Animation Numériques)

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Bachelor of Arts

    User Experience, Design Graphique, Marketing Digital, Graphisme, Histoire du Web, Développement web

    Sktech, Balsamiq, Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, HTML 5, CSS 3, JS, PHP

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel