-
Flooz
- Founder
Aix-en-Provence
2013 - maintenant
Disrupting payments
-
Chokola
- Core developper
2012 - 2013
European automobile parts & tyres B2B platform
-
Wuimp.com
- Player
2012 - 2012
1 day project
Look at photos of your favorite spots anywhere in the world !
Playing with API, Instagram, Google maps, foursquare, geonames
-
Sevenacademy.com
- Core developper
2012 - 2012
Game application platform for mobile and tablet
-
Igeeft.com
- Core developper
2012 - 2012
Gift card to access multiple web application
-
Allopneus.com
- Core developper
2008 - 2011
- > ecommerce
- > 2008 = 20 millions € turnover
- > 2010 = 120 millions € turnover
- > 2012 = 160 millions € turnover / 7 millions visitors/monthly
ranked 10 in top 100 french ecommerce for 2012 :
http://www.le-webmarketeur.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/site-e-commerce-classement-2012.png