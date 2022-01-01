Menu

Aix-en-Provence

Entreprises

  • Flooz - Founder

    Aix-en-Provence 2013 - maintenant Disrupting payments

  • Chokola - Core developper

    2012 - 2013 European automobile parts & tyres B2B platform

  • Wuimp.com - Player

    2012 - 2012 1 day project

    Look at photos of your favorite spots anywhere in the world !

    Playing with API, Instagram, Google maps, foursquare, geonames

  • Sevenacademy.com - Core developper

    2012 - 2012 Game application platform for mobile and tablet

  • Igeeft.com - Core developper

    2012 - 2012 Gift card to access multiple web application

  • Allopneus.com - Core developper

    2008 - 2011 - > ecommerce
    - > 2008 = 20 millions € turnover
    - > 2010 = 120 millions € turnover
    - > 2012 = 160 millions € turnover / 7 millions visitors/monthly

    ranked 10 in top 100 french ecommerce for 2012 :

    http://www.le-webmarketeur.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/site-e-commerce-classement-2012.png

Formations

  • Exia (Aix)

    Aix 2004 - 2008 BAC+2 Web Developper, BAC+4 Software Ingeneer

    Responsable en Ingénierie Logicielle

