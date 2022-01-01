Jolyn JOLYN (LI)

I have recently finished my A levels and am now on a gap year looking for work in ski resorts in Europe. I am 18 and t the moment I work in Marks and Spencer as a customer assistant, previously I have worked in many restaurants as apart of the bar staff and waitress. I have a bubbly excitable personality and am really hardworking and resilient. I would love to have the opportunity to work abroad with a group of new people. I also am fluent in Chinese and English.