Jonathan COURJOL

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
COBOL
UNIX
Z/OS
DB2
SQL
Customer Information Control System

Entreprises

  • Infotel - Chef de Projet

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2014 - 2014 BNP PARIBAS - TMA RCL102
    Migration SDOV2

  • Infotel - Chef de Projet Backup

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2011 - 2014 BNP PARIBAS - TMA PMF202

  • Infotel - Responsable d'application

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2010 - 2014 BNP PARIBAS - TMA PMF202

  • Infotel - Analyste développeur

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2008 - 2009 BNP PARIBAS - TMA PMF202

Formations

