Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan DATIN
Ajouter
Jonathan DATIN
GRANVILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Granville
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
restaurant l'Edulis jonathan Datin
- Chef Gérant
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Cfa D'Agneaux (Agneaux)
Agneaux
1997 - 2002
Réseau
Gaëlle LE GUILLOUX
Magali MAGALI COYER (COYER)
Stephanie GARNIER