Jonathan DE MOSCOVAKI

Mes compétences :
Sales
Business Development
Marketing
Prospection
Customer Relations
TALENT ACQUISITION
Headhunting
Recruiting
Social networking
Social Media
Entreprises
Arobas Personnel
- Headhunter
2012 - maintenantArobas Personnel Is a firm that serves the staff augmentation needs of small, mid-size, and large corporations In IT. The company offers a unique blend of both permanent and consultant staffing.
Circuit Ford-Lincoln
- Sales Representative
2010 - 2011Ford and Lincoln dealer.
-Certified Lincoln Specialist
-Certified Internet Specialist
Arobas Personnel
- Business Development
2010 - 2010Arobas Personnel Is a firm that serves the staff augmentation needs of small, mid-size, and large corporations In IT. The company offers a unique blend of both permanent and consultant staffing.
Alico Auto
- Sales Representative - Marketing Manager
2009 - 2010Use cars Dealer
Impact-Proshop
- Sales Representative
2006 - 2009Tactical equipment, military, law enforcement equipment's paintball and airsoft for sales.
In charge of the sales department, marketing, training new staff and events organisation.