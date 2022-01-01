Menu

Jonathan DE MOSCOVAKI

MONTREAL, CANADA AREA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sales
Business Development
Marketing
Prospection
Customer Relations
TALENT ACQUISITION
Headhunting
Recruiting
Social networking
Social Media

Entreprises

  • Arobas Personnel - Headhunter

    2012 - maintenant Arobas Personnel Is a firm that serves the staff augmentation needs of small, mid-size, and large corporations In IT. The company offers a unique blend of both permanent and consultant staffing.

  • Circuit Ford-Lincoln - Sales Representative

    2010 - 2011 Ford and Lincoln dealer.

    -Certified Lincoln Specialist
    -Certified Internet Specialist

  • Arobas Personnel - Business Development

    2010 - 2010 Arobas Personnel Is a firm that serves the staff augmentation needs of small, mid-size, and large corporations In IT. The company offers a unique blend of both permanent and consultant staffing.

  • Alico Auto - Sales Representative - Marketing Manager

    2009 - 2010 Use cars Dealer

  • Impact-Proshop - Sales Representative

    2006 - 2009 Tactical equipment, military, law enforcement equipment's paintball and airsoft for sales.

    In charge of the sales department, marketing, training new staff and events organisation.

Formations

  • Lionnel-Groulx (St-Therese)

    St-Therese 2005 - 2007 Collegial

    Administration

  • Académie Lafontaine (Saint-Jérôme)

    Saint-Jérôme 2000 - 2005 Secondary

    Private School

