Menu

Jonathan DOQUIN

LE LAMENTIN CEDEX 2 (Martinique)

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux

En résumé

► Master degree in Corporate Finance (Valedictorian)
► Strong analytical skills with problem-solving and decision-making capabilities
► Ability to identify requirements, prioritize and produce necessary business solutions
► Diverse professional experiences utilizing superior IT skills
► Efficient presentation and communication skills, enabling excellent relationship management with clients and colleagues
► Positive, highly motivated, enjoy challenges with the ability to work effectively under tight deadlines

Connaissances informatiques :
► OS : Windows, Mac, Linux
► Langages : VBA, SQL, MySQL, PHP, HTML, CSS, Javascript
► Bureautique : Excel, Word, Power Pivot, Powerpoint, Access
► Suite Adobe : Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver
► Autres : SAP Business Object, DigDash, Hypérion, Rallye, Sphinx, SolidWorks, Notions Bloomberg

Langues :
► Français : Langue maternelle
► Anglais : Fluent
► Espagnol : Intermédiaire

Entreprises

  • GBH - Auditeur Interne & Responsable des moyens généraux chez Martinique Automobiles

    LE LAMENTIN CEDEX 2 (Martinique) 2015 - maintenant Auditeur Interne :
    ► Participation aux décisions stratégiques et prospectives de l’entreprise
    ► Contrôle de gestion (budget, prévisions, reporting)
    ► Audit interne (analyse, business intelligence, conseil, benchmarking)

    Responsable des moyens généraux :
    ► Gestion technique (suivi de la maintenance et de l'entretien des infrastructures)
    ► Responsable des travaux (suivi des prestataires extérieurs)
    ► Suivi des délégués du personnel
    ► Qualité/Sécurité/Environnement

  • Europcar - Analyste Financier & Auditeur Interne

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2015 - 2015 ► Automatisation et suivi des tableaux de bord financiers
    ► Mise en place de SAP Business Object (Webi 4.1)
    ► Suivi du Pricing / Revenue management
    ► Modernisation des outils de gestion (archivage numérique, déploiement de tablettes)
    ► Suivi administratif

  • SGVT Protex - Remplacement temporaire du directeur d'exploitation

    2014 - 2014 ► Gestion du personnel
    ► Suivi administratif
    ► Gestion des commandes et du stock
    ► Modernisation de la gestion
    ► Développement d'une boutique en ligne

  • Chenavari Investment Managers - Business Development Associate

    2014 - 2014 ► Corporate credit (fundamental analysis)
    ► Business Development (development of an intranet based client relationship management system, investor relations, marketing materials)
    ► Risk management
    ► Legal

  • Air Caraïbes - Analyste économie des lignes

    ABYMES 2013 - 2013 Détenue par la groupe Dubreuil, Air Caraïbes est une compagnie aérienne française spécialiste des Antilles et de la Guyane.

    ► Mise en place des Reportings commerciaux et financiers sur Business Object
    ► Analyse des différentes routes (revient, fréquentation, taux de remplissage, retards, annulations, ...)
    ► Contrôle et analyse des bases de données statistiques
    ► Diffusion des informations auprès des différents services opérationnels et financiers
    ► Analyse des processus existants

  • SGVT Protex - Consultant Externe (part-time position)

    2013 - 2013 SGVT Protex est une entreprise spécialisée dans la vente de vêtements de travail et de protection.

    ► Mise en place de reportings journaliers automatisés (état et suivi des stocks, performance de l'équipe commerciale, suivi des charges, suivi de la trésorerie, analyse du portefeuille clients).

  • Cama Renault (Groupe Bernard Hayot) - Assistant Financier & Contrôleur de gestion

    2013 - 2013 Mission principale :
    ► Élaboration des coûts des contrats d’entretien et des forfaits

    Missions secondaires :
    ► Participation à l’élaboration du reporting mensuel
    ► Valorisation des stocks Véhicules Neufs, Véhicules d’Occasion, Pièces de Rechange.
    ► Établissement des provisions pour dépréciation stocks (Services : VN, VO, PR)
    ► Traitement informatique base de données (Hypérion)
    ► Participation aux équations de marge entre la gestion commerciale et les résultats du reporting
    ► Participation à l’analyse et aux suivis des frais généraux et cessions internes
    ► Participation aux suivis des dossiers en avaries maritimes
    ► Établissement des provisions d’exploitation (aides constructeur, commissions financières, organismes de crédit, …)

  • McDonald's Corporation - Manager Administratif

    guyancourt 2012 - 2012 Manager Administratif dans trois restaurants McDonald's en Alberta.

    ► Gestion des commandes, des horaires et des paies du personnel
    ► Analyse des couts de main-d’œuvre
    ► Gestion des factures
    ► Suivi des ventes et des ratios
    ► Élaboration et analyse du compte d’exploitation mensuel
    ► Comptabilité

  • IBCS - Inseec Business Consulting Service - Président

    2012 - 2013 IBCS (désormais Inseec Conseil) est la Junior-Entreprise de l'Inseec Bordeaux. Cette micro-entreprise accompagne les professionnels à travers la réalisation de diverses études selon trois domaines de compétences (Marketing, Communication, Finance)

    Missions :
    ► Pilotage de structure
    ► Management d’équipes (37 membres)
    ► Suivi d’indicateurs pertinents
    ► Audit interne
    ► Élaboration d’une stratégie
    ► Analyse budgétaire
    ► Développement du chiffre d’affaires
    ► Satisfaction des clients
    ► Organisation des recrutements et des formations
    ► Mise en place de plans d'actions
    ► Veille et analyse concurrentielle
    ► Élaboration de process efficaces
    ► Déclaratifs fiscaux et sociaux

  • Ecole Nationale des Sous-Officiers d'Active - Préparation Militaire Découverte (Une semaine)

    2012 - 2012 Dépasser ses limites, tester ses aptitudes au management, éprouver la cohésion de groupe…

    Pendant une semaine, nous avons évolué dans un contexte difficile, à la fois physiquement (stress, conditions météorologiques, épreuves physiques, rationnement…) et psychologiquement. L’objectif était de nous placer en situation de leadership et de prise de décision dans un contexte pédagogique dégradé et hostile.

  • IBCS - Inseec Business Consulting Service - Développement des Systèmes d'Information

    2011 - 2012 IBCS (désormais Inseec Conseil) est la Junior-Entreprise de l'Inseec Bordeaux. Cette micro-entreprise accompagne les professionnels à travers la réalisation de diverses études selon trois domaines de compétences (Marketing, Communication, Finance)

    Missions :
    ► Création du site web http://www.junior-ibcs.fr
    ► Conception de la plaquette commerciale
    ► Développement des stratégies de communication
    ► Chef de projet

  • BDE Raz'dorado - Membre Gestionnaire

    2011 - 2012 L'objectif de cette association est de répondre aux besoins des étudiants de l’INSEEC Bordeaux en étant au cœur de la vie associative et étudiante de l’école (Évènements, partenariats, voyages, sorties diverses, ...).

  • Carrefour Destreland - Employé libre service

    Massy 2010 - 2010 Missions : Vendeur, Mise en rayon, Démarque, Manutention, Étiquetage, Inventaires

Formations

Réseau