Jonathan DOUZIECH

RODEZ

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • ITA MOULDING PROCESS - Coordinateur Qialité et Logistique

    2015 - maintenant

  • ITA MOULDING PROCESS - Coordinateur Qualité Sécurité Environnement

    2014 - 2015

  • Espace Numeric - Technicien courant faible

    2011 - 2014

  • Moving Perù - Gestion de voyage touristique

    2010 - 2010

  • Biotec - Responsable traitement biologique

    2009 - 2010

  • Bobin'O - Barman

    2008 - 2009

  • Ecotel - Responsable des achats et de l'informatique

    2006 - 2008

Formations

