Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan DOUZIECH
Ajouter
Jonathan DOUZIECH
RODEZ
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Rodez
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ITA MOULDING PROCESS
- Coordinateur Qialité et Logistique
2015 - maintenant
ITA MOULDING PROCESS
- Coordinateur Qualité Sécurité Environnement
2014 - 2015
Espace Numeric
- Technicien courant faible
2011 - 2014
Moving Perù
- Gestion de voyage touristique
2010 - 2010
Biotec
- Responsable traitement biologique
2009 - 2010
Bobin'O
- Barman
2008 - 2009
Ecotel
- Responsable des achats et de l'informatique
2006 - 2008
Formations
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier option Petites et Moyennes Organisations
Toulouse
2014 - 2015
Licence Professionnelle Management de la Qualité du Service
EPSI Montpellier
Montpellier
2003 - 2006
Réseau
Alain ROCHE
Anthony DELOUSTAL
Florian NOBILLIAUX
Gaël TOURNIER-NARE
Jacques DOUZIECH
Josiane GIMENEZ
Kévin MAZARS
Nathalie PERY - LUNARDI
Noémie VERGNES
Vincent NASSIET