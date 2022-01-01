Jonathan DUBREUIL

-
Square Enix
- Business Analyst
Levallois-Perret
2013 - maintenant
Gather, compile, analyse and document information for business intelligence reporting requirements including internal projects KPI’s, historical sales and quality metrics.
Develops appropriate methodologies for collecting, analysing, and presenting data to drive meaningful Business reports.
Ensure the continuous analysis of competitors, trends, market updates and new business models.
Assist in the management of regular reporting to key stakeholder (including Studios' leads, Tokyo HQ, etc.).
Owner of the Sharepoint; develop and maintain the Business Intelligence portal and historical sales data base.
Square Enix
- Financial Assistant
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2011
In charge of the budget controlling, and assisted the establishment of the next FY budget.
Dealt with products' P&L too.
Square Enix
- Strategic Planning Assistant
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2011
Several reports dealing with analyses related to the portfolio and the competitors' projects, in order to drive strategic decisions.
Units sold - Revenues - Estimations - Intellectual Properties' value.
EDC
- Mission EDC
COURBEVOIE
2010 - 2010
Mission Création d'entreprise / Diversification d'activité.
Site de vente en ligne de produits cosmétiques bio.
Conseiller la meilleure stratégie Marketing, opter pour la forme juridique la plus adéquate et envisager un plan de financement qui serait le plus adapté.
Relais Saint Jacques
- Employé
2010 - 2010
Responsable Service Petit Déjeuner.
Responsable Nettoyage Linge.
Vérification des mini-bars.
Bagagiste.
Services généraux.
Wharton & Associés
- Stagiaire
2009 - 2009
Découverte du monde de l'immobilier, et familiarisation avec le processus de négociation.
EDC
- Mission EDC
COURBEVOIE
2009 - 2009
Mission étude de marché ; analyse des moyens de communication à mettre en oeuvre afin de répondre efficacement à la demande potentielle.
Jean Rousseau Paris
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2008
Stage Vente
Vendeur au sein de la boutique-atelier Jean Rousseau Paris. Maroquinerie et bracelets-montre en cuir.
Etablissement scolaire Saint Dominique
- Employé
2008 - 2008
Services généraux (Déménagement et aménagement) et Administration.