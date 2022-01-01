Menu

Jonathan DUBREUIL

Levallois-Perret

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Courbevoie

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Square Enix - Business Analyst

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - maintenant Gather, compile, analyse and document information for business intelligence reporting requirements including internal projects KPI’s, historical sales and quality metrics.

    Develops appropriate methodologies for collecting, analysing, and presenting data to drive meaningful Business reports.

    Ensure the continuous analysis of competitors, trends, market updates and new business models.

    Assist in the management of regular reporting to key stakeholder (including Studios' leads, Tokyo HQ, etc.).

    Owner of the Sharepoint; develop and maintain the Business Intelligence portal and historical sales data base.

  • Square Enix - Financial Assistant

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2011 In charge of the budget controlling, and assisted the establishment of the next FY budget.
    Dealt with products' P&L too.

  • Square Enix - Strategic Planning Assistant

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2011 Several reports dealing with analyses related to the portfolio and the competitors' projects, in order to drive strategic decisions.
    Units sold - Revenues - Estimations - Intellectual Properties' value.

  • EDC - Mission EDC

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2010 Mission Création d'entreprise / Diversification d'activité.
    Site de vente en ligne de produits cosmétiques bio.
    Conseiller la meilleure stratégie Marketing, opter pour la forme juridique la plus adéquate et envisager un plan de financement qui serait le plus adapté.

  • Relais Saint Jacques - Employé

    2010 - 2010 Responsable Service Petit Déjeuner.
    Responsable Nettoyage Linge.
    Vérification des mini-bars.
    Bagagiste.
    Services généraux.

  • Wharton & Associés - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Découverte du monde de l'immobilier, et familiarisation avec le processus de négociation.

  • EDC - Mission EDC

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2009 Mission étude de marché ; analyse des moyens de communication à mettre en oeuvre afin de répondre efficacement à la demande potentielle.

  • Jean Rousseau Paris - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 Stage Vente
    Vendeur au sein de la boutique-atelier Jean Rousseau Paris. Maroquinerie et bracelets-montre en cuir.

  • Etablissement scolaire Saint Dominique - Employé

    2008 - 2008 Services généraux (Déménagement et aménagement) et Administration.

Formations

  • EDC

    Courbevoie La Défense 2008 - 2013 5th Year - Finance Specialisation.

  • Saint Dominique

    Neuilly Sur Seine 1991 - 2008 BAC ES

Réseau