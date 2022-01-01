Jonathan ENTAKLI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille
Since 2014, I am in postdoc position in the University of Cambridge, department of psychology. I'm working on the free will.
For my career, I'm interested in:
- Human brain recording (EEG, MEG),
- Human brain stimulation (TMS)
- Normal and pathological aging (i.e. Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Neurodegeneration)
- Neuromuscular recording (coherence EMG/EEGor MEG)
Mes compétences :
Matlab
Statistica
EEG
EMG
TMS
Microsoft office
Neuroscience
E-prime
Python
MEG
Mne