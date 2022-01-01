Menu

Jonathan ENTAKLI

MARSEILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille

En résumé

Since 2014, I am in postdoc position in the University of Cambridge, department of psychology. I'm working on the free will.
For my career, I'm interested in:
- Human brain recording (EEG, MEG),
- Human brain stimulation (TMS)
- Normal and pathological aging (i.e. Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Neurodegeneration)
- Neuromuscular recording (coherence EMG/EEGor MEG)

Mes compétences :
Matlab
Statistica
EEG
EMG
TMS
Microsoft office
Neuroscience
E-prime
Python
MEG
Mne

Entreprises

  • University of Cambridge - Research Associate

    2014 - maintenant I am working in the department of psychology, on the Free choice in the Human species. We are trying to predict if it is possible to predict the choice by the activity of the signal from the brain (recording with the magnetoencephalography).

  • Institute of Movement Sciences UMR 7287 Aix-Marseille University & CNRS - University teaching experience

    2010 - 2013 Number of total teaching hours: 240.
    The main subjects taught are: Biomechanic of upper limb (i.e. functional anatomy, histology, myology) / Behavior and Evolution of human species / preparation courses for diploma computer/Office (Microsoft).

  • Institute of Movement Sciences UMR 7287 Aix-Marseille University & CNRS - PhD student in Neuroscience

    2010 - 2013 I worked especially with neuronavigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS/MRI) and Electromyography (EMG) on the organization of motor commands in healthy human subjects. I have experience in constructing of a protocol in relation with hypotheses. Most of my analyses were realized with Matlab (especially with Fieldtrip a toolbox of Matlab). Statistical analyses were performed with Statistica. I analyzed, resolved, interpreted and discussed results which are obtained from the experiment. I wrote or participated to writing of scientific papers.

    Thanks to these 3 years and also with my years of university study I could developed my own work style: I able to perform basics tasks and move on to solve complex problems, I able to learn new knowledge and adapt to new environment quickly, I have strong self-discipline and motivation when I work in isolation and I have excellent teamwork skills. I'm very passionate about the functioning of the human body especially about the functioning of the human brain.

Formations

Réseau