Jonathan FRONVAL

Entreprises
-
Hotel Du Parc
- Commis De Cuisine
2014 - 2014
-
restaurant la metairie
- Co gerant, chef patissier et second de cuisine
2010 - 2013
-
« La métairie » Restaurant
- Co-gérant & Chef pâtissier
2010 - 2013
-
« La métairie » Restaurant
- Co-gérant & Chef pâtissier
2010 - 2013
-
« Le Sud » Restaurant
- Patissier
2004 - 2009
: « Le Sud » Restaurant traditionnel saison complète
« Léon » Restaurant traditionnel année complète
Dublin - Irlande
« Ely » Restaurant gastronomique année complète
Dublin - Irlande
« PIGNOL » Patissier - Traiteur apprentissage
Lyon - Rhone
« Château EZA » 1 étoile MICHELIN apprentissage
Eze Village - Alpes Maritimes
Formations initiales
-
Formations initiales
-
hotel restaurant chateau eza
- CAP pâtissier
2004 - 2006
: CAP pâtissier, chocolatier, glacier, confiseur
-
-
lycée
- Lycée Hotelier
2002 - 2004
: Bac technologique hôtellerie restauration
Savoie Léman à Thonon les Bains
-
