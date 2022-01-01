Menu

Jonathan FRONVAL

PÉRIGUEUX

Entreprises

  • Hotel Du Parc - Commis De Cuisine

    2014 - 2014

  • restaurant la metairie - Co gerant, chef patissier et second de cuisine

    2010 - 2013

  • « La métairie » Restaurant - Co-gérant & Chef pâtissier

    2010 - 2013

  • « La métairie » Restaurant - Co-gérant & Chef pâtissier

    2010 - 2013

  • « Le Sud » Restaurant - Patissier

    2004 - 2009 : « Le Sud » Restaurant traditionnel saison complète
    « Léon » Restaurant traditionnel année complète
    Dublin - Irlande
    « Ely » Restaurant gastronomique année complète
    Dublin - Irlande
    « PIGNOL » Patissier - Traiteur apprentissage
    Lyon - Rhone
    « Château EZA » 1 étoile MICHELIN apprentissage
    Eze Village - Alpes Maritimes


    Formations initiales

  • hotel restaurant chateau eza - CAP pâtissier

    2004 - 2006 : CAP pâtissier, chocolatier, glacier, confiseur

  • lycée - Lycée Hotelier

    2002 - 2004 : Bac technologique hôtellerie restauration
    Savoie Léman à Thonon les Bains

Formations

Réseau

