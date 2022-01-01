Jonathan HAGEGE

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Entreprises
Strategic Planning & Copywriting
- Intern
2014 - 2014* Assisted in the Strategic Planning department
* Research on data bases and internet to find potential ideas for a client's campaign ;
* Conception & Copywriting ;
* Write scripts, slogans, webpage contents, ideas for potential add campaign, press releases, brochures ;
* I allowed brands to improve their communication trough advertisement (Mondelez, Lens Crafters, Renault, Intermarché, Orange, and more)
the Event Department
- Intern
2014 - 2014* In charge of the visual communication of the company at the TiO2 World Summit in Montreal
the Marketing Department
- Intern
2013 - 2013* Assisted in the Marketing Department, Applied global business knowledge
* Writing articles for the blog of the company concerning innovative products. ;
* Assistance graphic designer to relooking of the company's website
Lenval Children Hospital
- Founder & President
2012 - 2013Fundraising: All profits for Lenval Children Hospital Nice (France)